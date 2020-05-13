Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported Cases by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, May 12

Culver City: 118; Del Rey: 58; El Segundo: 27; Marina del Rey: 13; Mar Vista: 64; Playa Vista: 20; Playa del Rey: 1; Santa Monica: 212; Venice: 56; Westchester: 80

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 33,180

Total Deaths: 1,613

• The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches & Harbors began reopening area beaches on Wednesday, May 13, with restrictions. County-operated beaches at Dockweiler, Will Rogers, Marina “Mother’s Beach,” and Venice Beach began permitting access for active pursuits such as running, walking, surfing and swimming, along with Santa Monica beaches, which are reopening in alignment with the county. Re-opening rules include: face masks for those not in the water and maintaining at least six feet of distance from others not in the same household. Gatherings, sunbathing, picnicking, fishing, biking and volleyball are not allowed. Items such as canopies, coolers and umbrellas are banned for now. Beach parking lots, bike paths on the sand, piers, boardwalks, walkways and accessways remain closed. Those who are sick or live with someone who is sick must stay home. Visit beaches.lacounty.gov/la-county-beach-rules, call 424-526-7777 or email info@bh.lacounty.gov to learn more.

• A new, walk-up COVID-19 testing site has opened in Santa Monica. Located at Santa Monica College’s Airport Arts Campus (2800 Airport Ave., Santa Monica), the testing site offers free coronavrius testing to LA county residents regardless of immigration status, insurance status or underlying health issues. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. five days a week by appointment only. Call (888) 634-1123 or visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing to make an appointment.