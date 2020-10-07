Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported Cases & Deaths by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, Oct. 6

Culver City: 399 (Deaths 29); Del Rey: 367 (Deaths 10); El Segundo: 132 (Deaths 1); Marina del Rey: 75 (Deaths 1); Mar Vista: 335 (Deaths 6); Playa Vista: 144 (Deaths 0); Playa del Rey: 29 (Deaths 0); Santa Monica: 915 (Deaths 41); Venice: 300 (Deaths 3); Westchester: 434 (Deaths 15) Total Westside Cases: 3,130 Total Westside Deaths: 106 Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 275,856 Total Deaths in LA County: 6,681 Total New Cases as of Oct. 6: 990 Total New Deaths: 30 Hospitalizations: 685 Postivity Rate (7-day average): 32%

(Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)

• LA County cleared breweries and wineries to reopen but with a couple of catches: Hours are limited to 11:30 a.m. to midnight, would-be imbibers have to make reservations one day in advance and alcohol must be purchased with food in the same transaction.

• Nail salons and indoor malls have also received clearance from the county to reopen with capacity limited to 25% in both settings.

• Outdoor playgrounds may also reopen at the discretion of individual cities. Tots under age 2 can skip the mask requirement, but everyone over two years must wear a face covering, and adult supervision is required.