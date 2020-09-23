Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported Cases & Deaths by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, Sept. 22

Culver City: 383 (Deaths 29); Del Rey: 347 (Deaths 10); El Segundo: 130 (Deaths 1); Marina del Rey: 69 (Deaths 1); Mar Vista: 311 (Deaths 6); Playa Vista: 139 (Deaths 0); Playa del Rey: 27 (Deaths 0); Santa Monica: 854 (Deaths 41); Venice: 288 (Deaths 3); Westchester: 411 (Deaths 15) Total Westside Cases: 2,959 Total Westside Deaths: 106 Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 262,133 Total Deaths in LA County: 6,401 Total New Cases as of Sept. 22: 810 Total New Deaths: 40 Hospitalizations: 745 Postivity Rate (7-day average): 2.9%

(Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)

• Los Angeles County officials confirmed Tuesday (Sept. 22) that the county meets critieria to move into the less restrictive “red” phase of reopening. (As of press time, Los Angeles County was in the “purple” phase of the state’s tiered reopening system where coronavirus is deemed “widespread” and most non-essential indoor operations are closed.) In the “red” phase, additional businesses such as movie theaters and indoor malls would be allowed to reopen in Los Angeles County. The state authorized the reopening of salons Tuesday, but LA County had not yet authorized salon reopenings. Health officials say they are closely monitoring case rates and hospitalizations for spikes after the Labor Day holiday weekend. (via NBC4 Los Angeles and Deadline.com)

• The City and County of Los Angeles have partnered with the mobile app Citizen SafePass to aid with contract tracing. The app notifies users of possible exposures anonymously and encrypts user information; participation and location tracking is voluntary. Visit citizen.com/safepass to learn more. (via ABC7 Los Angeles)

• Two men in their late 20s were shot and injured Saturday night in Venice Beach near the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, near 26th Street, according to reporting from Patch.com. The male suspect fled the scene around 11:30 p.m., and the victims were transported to a hospital in stable condition. Police do not know if the shooting was gang-related; the victims were not homeless. (via Patch.com)

• The City of Santa Monica has extended its locally emergency orders and the city’s eviction moratorium on commercial tenants through Dec. 31, 2020. Visit santamonica.gov/coronavirus to learn more.

• The last day to respond to the 2020 Census is Wednesday, Sept. 30! To make sure your household is counted visit my2020census.gov or call (844) 330-2020.