Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported COVID-19 Cases by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, June 2

Culver City: 161; Del Rey: 82; El Segundo: 11; Marina del Rey: 36; Mar Vista: 84; Playa Vista: 29; Playa del Rey: 3; Santa Monica: 284; Venice: 69; Westchester: 99

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 57,118

Total Deaths: 2,443

• LA County gave the green light for restaurants to reopen on Friday, May 29, with guidelines and restrictions.

• In-door, in-person dining occupancy must not exceed 60 percent of prior maximum seating capacity.

• Bars areas may reopen to serve food with alcohol purchase if 6-foot social distancing can be maintained — this includes 6 feet of distance between employee work, food and drink preparation areas.

• All employees interfacing with the public or other employees must be offered a cloth face covering at no cost and are required to wear a face covering during their shift.

• Customers are instructed to wear face coverings to be served, but not while eating. There are some exceptions for those with respiratory conditions and young children under the age of two.

• Face shields must be provided to and worn by employees servicing customers not wearing face coverings.

• Symptom checks are to be conducted before employees enter workspaces.

• Live music and entertainment are prohibited.

• Restaurants in the City of LA are now eligible to apply for the LA Alfresco program, which allows reopening restaurants to convert public spaces such as sidewalks and parking lots into outdoor dining areas upon approval. Visit corona-virus.la/laalfresco to learn more.