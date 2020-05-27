Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported COVID-19 Cases by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, May 26

Culver City: 137; Del Rey: 69; El Segundo: 31; Marina del Rey: 14; Mar Vista: 79; Playa Vista: 22; Playa del Rey: 3; Santa Monica: 256; Venice: 65; Westchester: 92

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 47,822

Total Deaths: 2,143

• On Tuesday, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that small retail stores in the City of Los Angeles would be allowed to reopen for in-store shopping starting Wednesday (May 27), with safety protocols. The mayor noted that moving into this phase of reopening allows mom-and-pop shops in particular to resume operations and no longer be disadvantaged against larger big-box retailers such as Target and Costco, which were allowed to remain open during the stay-at-home order. “Now it’s time to even that playing field and to do it safely,” said Garcetti.

• The mayor also encouraged businesses to download the city’s business toolkit at corona-virus.la/Business for guidance on social distancing protocols.

• The move aligns with LA County’s new order allowing all retail businesses to reopen at 50% of their normal capacity, with physical distancing and face covering requirements.

• Under new orders from LA City and County, churches and other houses of worship are also allowed to reopen at 25% capacity or allow 100 people on the premises, whichever is smaller.

• Flea markets, swap meets, drive-in movie theaters and pools, hot tubs and saunas in multi-unit residences or part of homeowners associations may also resume operation under the county order.