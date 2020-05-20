Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported COVID-19 Cases by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, May 19

Culver City: 129; Del Rey: 63; El Segundo: 32; Marina del Rey: 14; Mar Vista: 74; Playa Vista: 22; Playa del Rey: 2; Santa Monica: 243; Venice: 61; Westchester: 85

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 39,573

Total Deaths: 1,913

• LA County has extended its stay-at-home order indefinitely, with officials saying that restrictions will be eased over time based on data. Meanwhile, Santa Monica has extended its local emergency order through June 30. Both Santa Monica and the City of Los Angeles now require residents to wear face coverings when outdoors, with some exemptions.

• On Friday, May 15, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the launch of the Slow Streets L.A. program, which includes the “soft closures” of seven miles of neighborhood streets in Del Rey and Sawtelle. A tweet from Councilmember Mike Bonin showed sections of Inglewood Avenue, Beethoven Street, Slauson Avenue and Kensington Road among the participating streets. Closed to vehicular traffic, these streets provide open space for residents to walk, run or bike. Gathering, barbecueing and games with physical contact are prohibited. Interested neighborhoods can apply to the program at ladot.lacity.org/coronavirus/apply-slow-street-your-neighborhood.

• LA County officials hope to more fully reopen the area’s economy by July 4, according to The Los Angeles Times. LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn has created an economic recovery task force to develop a reopening plan. “The longer we stay closed in certain sectors, particularly small businesses and restaurants, the odds are that they will not be able to come back,” said Hahn in a statement. “I feel that we have to get to the point that we learn to live with the virus. We cannot stay locked down forever.”

• On Tuesday, May 19, Mayor Garcetti announced that non-automated and non-self-serve car washes can reopen, along with pet grooming and training services offering curbside drop off and pickup for animals.