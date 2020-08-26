Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported Cases by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, August 25

Culver City: 365; Del Rey: 313; El Segundo: 121; Marina del Rey: 65; Mar Vista: 281; Playa Vista: 122; Playa del Rey: 26; Santa Monica: 748; Venice: 261; Westchester: 361 Total Westside Cases: 2,663 Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 233,772 Total Deaths in LA County: 5,605

• A man was stabbed in Venice Sunday night (Aug. 23) after an apparent argument between acquaintances, according to LAPD. The incident took place at 9:33 p.m. at 501 N. Venice Blvd., near Mildred Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene; the suspect fled. The reason for the argument is not known. (via Patch.com)

• LAPD will resume enforcing a ban on tents and lean-tos being pitched on the grassy areas around the Venice Boardwalk, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times. The move by the department reverses an earlier decision by LAPD Police Chief Michael Moore and Westside City Councilman Mike Bonin to not enforce an anti-camping law in Venice due to concerns that displacing unhoused people residing in encampments could spread the coronavirus. (via L.A. Times)

• It’s official: it’s a crime to party in Santa Monica. On Tuesday, Aug. 25, the city issued a supplement to its emergency order (now extended through Sept. 30) prohibiting large gatherings of 20 or more. Violators can be fined up to $1000 (the first offense starts at $500) and punished with a citation or misdemeanor. Persons held “responsible” can be owners, tenants, landlords, property managers and party organizers, “regardless of whether they are present at the gathering,” reads a press release by the city. The supplement also allows the city to shut off water service at locations where such gatherings are held. You can also be fined $100 for not wearing a face covering. Ouch! “This is intended to make explicit that these ‘super spreader’ events are strictly prohibited in Santa Monica and will be enforced as private parties have increased regionally,” reads the release, which also reminds that small gatherings with non-household members remain “generally prohibited by LA County’s Safer at Home Order.”

•“Recovery depends on all of us remaining vigilant, especially as we approach a holiday weekend when it can be tempting to gather,” Interim City Manager Lane Dilg added in the release. “Private events that violate public health rules designed to put us back on track will be subject to fines and other enforcement action in Santa Monica.” As much as we all probably hate being patrolled by the party police… it’s probably for our own good.