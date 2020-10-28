Compiled by Christina Campodonico
Reported Cases and Deaths by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, Oct. 27:
Culver City: 425 (Deaths 28); Del Rey: 398 (Deaths 10); El Segundo: 144 (Deaths 1); Marina del Rey: 80 (Deaths 1); Mar Vista: 366 (Deaths 6); Playa Vista: 150 (Deaths 0); Playa del Rey: 29 (Deaths 0); Santa Monica: 1012 (Deaths 40); Venice: 334 (Deaths 3); Westchester: 484 (Deaths 15) Total Westside Cases: 3,422 Total Westside Deaths: 104 Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 302,077 Total Deaths in LA County: 7,027 Total New Cases as of Oct. 27: 1,586 Total New Deaths: 29 Hospitalizations: 747 Postivity Rate (7-day average): 3.5% Total Number of People Tested: 3,046,387
(Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)