Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported Data & Cases by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, Aug. 18

Culver City: 352; Del Rey: 300; El Segundo: 110; Marina del Rey: 64; Mar Vista: 271; Playa Vista: 113; Playa del Rey: 24; Santa Monica: 710; Venice: 249; Westchester: 344 Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 224,031 Current Hospitalizations: 1,352 Testing Postivity Rate: 5.9% Total Deaths: 5,335

(Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)

• The Los Angeles City Mobile Testing Group is offering free, walk-up COVID-19 testing at the Mar Vista Gardens Apartments in Del Rey (11965 Allin St.) for those who are unable to drive to a testing site. The pop-up happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20 and 21. Bring your health insurance info. If you do not have insurance bring another form of ID; no insurance is required. Walk-ups are welcome, but registration is encouraged. Visit bit.ly/delreypopup to register in advance.

• Two women were shot near the Venice Fishing Pier on Saturday night (Aug. 16). According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. at the 3100 block of Ocean Front Walk, near the pier. The suspected gunman is described as a 30-year-old Black male; the victims were two women in their 20s who were standing in front of a building in the area before an argument ensued, at which point multiple shots were fired. As of Sunday, the two women were recovering in stable condition at a local hospital. The shooting is under investigation by LAPD Pacific Division. (via Patch.com and Yo! Venice)

• The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District commences classes online on Monday (Aug. 24). Visit smmusd.org/home to learn more.