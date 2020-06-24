Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported Cases by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, June 23

Culver City: 189; Del Rey: 105; El Segundo: 44; Marina del Rey: 20; Mar Vista: 108; Playa Vista: 36; Playa del Rey: 5; Santa Monica: 366; Venice: 86; Westchester: 143

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 88,262

Total Deaths: 3,171

• Governor Gavin Newsom issued an order last Thursday (June 18) requiring all Californians to wear face coverings while in public or other high-risk settings. There are certain exceptions: diners eating or drinking in a restaurant, residents engaging in outdoor recreation with a safe physical distance from others, those with hearing impairments, children under two years of age and those with mental, medical or developmental disabilities that prevent them from wearing a face covering.

• LA County health officials also announced last Thursday, that nail salons, bars, breweries, wineries, tattoo parlors, pierce shops, spas, tanning salons, casinos, card rooms and satellite wager centers could reopen starting Friday (June 19), with safeguards in place. Cosmotology services (i.e. skincare, massages) were also given the greenlight to resume. Customers must wear face coverings, with certain exceptions.

