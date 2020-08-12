Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported Data & Cases by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, Aug. 11

Culver City: 344; Del Rey: 287; El Segundo: 104; Marina del Rey: 63; Mar Vista: 261; Playa Vista: 110; Playa del Rey: 21; Santa Monica: 689; Venice: 232; Westchester: 321 Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 210,808 Current Hospitalizations: 1,524 Testing Postivity Rate: 6.5% Total Deaths: 5,057

• Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced California Senator Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate on Tuesday, (Aug. 11). Prior to the announcement, U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass, who represents Culver City, Mar Vista and parts of West Los Angeles, was on Biden’s short list for VP picks.

• Renters in some parts of Santa Monica and Marina del Rey may be eligible for a rental relief program that will be launched by Los Angeles County next week. Funded by the CARES Act, the $100-million COVID-19 Rental Relief program is designed to financially help low-income renters who have struggled to pay their rent or have fallen behind on rent due to the pandemic. Applications open Monday, Aug. 17, and close on Aug. 31. Visit rentrelief.lacda.org for eligibility requirements, prioritized zip codes in the area and frequently asked questions. If you live in the city of Los Angeles, contact MyLA311 by calling 3-1-1 or (213) 473-3231, or visiting lacity.org/myla311 for available programs.

• A major rager took place in Marina del Rey over the weekend, reportedly in the parking lot of Dock 52. Video obtained by Playa Vista-based TMZ shows partiers grooving mask-free and socializing, but not… er… social distancing. TMZ reports that the revelry continued uninterrupted by police from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday (Aug. 7). Patch.com reports that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s (with a station about six miles away from the location) were aware of the incident, but had no further info. While the party technically took place in LA County, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti has threatened to cut power to such events in the city proper. The LA County Department of Public Health has also issued a “legally binding health officer order” banning such large-scale gatherings.