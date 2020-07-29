Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported Data & Cases by Neighborhood as of Monday, July 27

Culver City: 311; Del Rey: 238; El Segundo: 97; Marina del Rey: 51; Mar Vista: 228; Playa Vista: 95; Playa del Rey: 17; Santa Monica: 605; Venice: 192; Westchester: 274

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 178,642

Current Hospitalizations as of Tuesday, July 28: 2,051

Testing Postivity Rate: 8.4%

Total Deaths: 4,426

• A small earthquake jolted Santa Monica early Monday morning (July 27). The 3.2 magnitude quake hit about 6 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

• Authorities have identified the body of a homeless woman found dead on Venice Beach last Tuesday (July 21) near the 1800 block of Ocean Front Walk. Investigators identified the deceased as Miriam Montufar, 48, according to reporting from Patch.com. The cause of death remains unknown.

• During a press conference last Wednesday (July 22), LA Mayor Eric Garcetti announced “no imminent plans” to shut “additional businesses or activities down,” despite a surge in new COVID-19 cases and conceding that the city reopened “too quickly:” “We didn’t stick with the methodology of do something and wait three weeks and see the effect, then take the next step. It became kind of a domino effect with the, as I call it, irrational exuberance of everybody thinking we could rush back to normal.”

• The mayor urged businesses to follow reopening guidelines meticulously. “Businesses need to follow all the rules, all of the time,” he said. “It’s not a pick and choose menu; you can’t decide which things you want to abide by [and] which you won’t.” Visit corona-virus.la city.org/business to learn more.

• On Tuesday (July 28), Garcetti also announced the expansion of LAPD’s Community Safety Partnership into a full-blown bureau within the city’s police department. The collaboration between LAPD and LA’s Housing Authority began in 2011 and focuses on reducing crime by “bridging communication and trust gaps between residents and the LAPD,” developing sports and recreation programs, addressing quality-of-life issues and connecting people with resources such as “employment training, mobile medical programs and counseling,” according to a release on the mayor’s website.

• Santa Monica has extended its local emergency order to Aug. 31. Visit santamonica.gov/coronavirus to learn more.