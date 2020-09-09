Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Reported Cases & Deaths by Neighborhood as of Tuesday, Sept. 8

Culver City: 373 (Deaths 29); Del Rey: 330 (Deaths 9); El Segundo: 125 (Deaths 1); Marina del Rey: 67 (Deaths 1); Mar Vista: 298 (Deaths 6); Playa Vista: 131 (Deaths 0); Playa del Rey: 27 (Deaths 0); Santa Monica: 816 (Deaths 43); Venice: 267 (Deaths 3); Westchester: 397 (Deaths 15) Total Westside Cases: 2,831 Total Westside Deaths: 107 Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 249,241 Total Deaths in LA County: 6,036 Total New Cases as of Sept. 1: 439 Total New Deaths: 7 Hospitalizations: 942 Postivity Rate (7-day average): 4.1%

(Source: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health)

• SoFi Stadium, the new home of the LA Rams and Chargers, opened in Inglewood on Tuesday (Sept. 8) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony but no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first game at the stadium on Sunday (Sept. 13) between the Rams and Dallas Cowboys will also be spectator-less, but the Rams look forward to welcoming fans when conditions allow. “If you’re going to open up a building in a pandemic, the silver lining is by being the biggest, by being the most modern, by having six times the Wi-Fi capability of any other stadium, we can make this technologically safe. We can make it very safe for fans to socially distance, without having to change any of our design, and that’s the great thing about building the stadium for 2020,” LA Rams COO Kevin Demoff told CNBC. “When we built this stadium, we built it for the next two or three decades. … Hopefully, we can resume back to our normal projections for 2021 and beyond…”

• The state-of-the-art indoor-outdoor stadium (the first of its kind in the National Football League) cost $5 billion to build and spans nearly 300 acres of land (three times the size of Disneyland). The stadium can seat up to 100,000 people and has the largest video screen in the NFL. It’s slated to host the 2022 Super Bowl and the opening ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic Games.