A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit challenging last year’s FAA consent decree allowing Santa Monica officials to close Santa Monica Airport after 2028.

Plaintiff Barry Rosen had sought to invalidate the agreement and force the city to reverse last year’s reduction of the airport’s runway from 5,000 to 3,500 feet, which restricts jet traffic.

U.S. Central District Court Judge Philip S. Gutierrez dismissed the case on July 5, ruling that Rosen did not have standing to continue pursuing a case that has been rejected and amended multiple times since last year.

“With this ruling, as with several similar rulings from other courts in the past eight months, the U.S. District Court reaffirms the validity of the historic agreement between the city of Santa Monica and the FAA as a Consent Decree,” Mayor Pro Tem Gleam Davis said in city statement released Wednesday. “Despite frivolous legal challenges over the past year, the city kept on course to improve the lives of residents by shortening the runway and reducing large jets flying over our neighborhoods by over 80%.”

— Joe Piasecki