New details from police about the Aug. 14 officer-involved shooting of a homeless man in Venice paint the situation as a standoff in which attempts to subdue the man with less-lethal tactics failed repeatedly.

LAPD officers responded to a 5:42 p.m. disturbing the peace call about a person screaming in an alley near Thornton Court and Pacific Avenue and encountered a man later identified as 37-year-old John Penny. According to LAPD Pacific Division Capt. James Setzer, Penny was behaving erratically and refused to comply with the officers’ commands to drop a glass bottle that he was waving.

Setzer said Penny grew increasingly agitated as officers continued talking to him in an attempt to deescalate the confrontation, but Penny responded by throwing a box at them.

“The officers engaged the suspect with a Taser to no effect,” Setzer said. “Throughout the incident, the suspect was armed with a glass bottle, broken glass bottle, scrap metal piece, and finally a wooden board. Officers deployed less-lethal tools of a beanbag shotgun and 40 millimeter [foam] baton round while continuing to verbalize with the suspect.”

Penny allegedly grabbed the piece of metal and the wooden board before “hastily approaching officers,” at which point the officer-involved shooting occurred. Penny was struck once in the lower leg and arm and was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The officers were not injured.

A resident who heard the gunshots from his home but didn’t witness the shooting said Penny had been sleeping in the vicinity and voiced suspicions of police abuse on Twitter: “John Penny, an unarmed black man, was just shot in my driveway by @LAPDHQ. My landlord knew him, he was harmless. We demand answers. #JusticeForJohnPenny.”

Setzer said he’s reviewed video of the shooting that shows Penny wielding a wooden board while advancing toward an office. That video is expected to become public within 45 days amid an ongoing administrative review of the shooting.

Public safety records indicate that Penny had been arrested by Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station deputies on May 24 in relation to an unspecified misdemeanor charge and by Santa Monica police on Dec. 18.

— Gary Walker

Gunshots on Third Street Promenade: At around 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 16, a Brinks Armored security guard fired his gun three times at a man armed with a knife who snatched a bag of cash near the intersection of Third Street and Arizona Avenue. The robber fled on foot, and Santa Monica Police captured him in the area a short time later in possession of the knife and the money. There were no reported injuries.

Jewelry Store Owner Foils Robbery Attempt: The owner of Heist Jewelry in the 1200 block of Montana Avenue foiled an Aug. 15 smash-and-grab robbery attempt by pushing a sledgehammer-wielding man who smashed a display case outside the store, where a second suspect struck him with a hammer, causing minor injuries. Santa Monica police tracked down the getaway car on Wilshire Boulevard and an additional suspect who fled on foot, arresting one adult and three juveniles.

Burglars Busted Twice on Same Boat: Marina del Rey Harbor Patrol deputies arrested a boat burglary suspect in Basin A on Aug. 4 after the intruder apparently got drunk on stolen liquor and nodded off. The next day they caught a second burglar, apparently friends with the first, on the same boat.