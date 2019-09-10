Closed to cars but open to people-powered transportation, Santa Monica’s take on CicLAvia celebrates art and the imagination from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, by encouraging attendees to flock to this open streets festival in creative car-free ways (real or imaginary). Bring your tricked-out personal mobility creation (say a bike or helmet), help make a community fingerprint mural, or listen to the music of bands such as Cuñao, Sol e Mar, or the California Feet Warmers as you cruise around the festival peppered with pop-up performances and a roller rink.

— Christina Campodonico

Free admission. Closed streets include Ocean Ave. from Wilshire Blvd. to Colorado Ave., Colorado Ave. from 5th St. to Ocean Ave., and Main St. from Colorado Ave. to Pier Ave. Visit santamonica.gov.