dineL.A. Restaurant Week returns for special spring celebration from March 1 to 14

By Kamala Kirk

For the first time, dineL.A. Restaurant Week will offer a spring season celebration, a 14-day dining event that is dedicated to supporting Los Angeles’ hard-hit restaurant community by encouraging Angelenos to support local establishments.

“Los Angeles’ restaurant community continues to astound all of us with their ingenuity and perseverance,” said Stacey Sun, executive director of dineL.A. “We are steadfast in our commitment to creating Restaurant Week programs that support the present dining landscape and our local businesses.”

The special dineL.A. Restaurant Week builds upon the previous Fall 2020 program and will highlight on-site, alfresco dining, as well as takeout and delivery options thanks to a new partnership with Grubhub.

“We’re excited to help local diners experience dineL.A. Restaurant Week safely by bringing their favorite dishes to them at home this year,” said Jessica Burns, vice president of brand and creative at Grubhub. “It’s also an honor to help support the participating restaurants as they make their comeback after a challenging year.”

Spring 2021 dineL.A. Restaurant Week will feature an established program of lunch and dinner menus.

Some of the participating restaurants on the Westside include:

• Adrift Burger Bar Venice

• Blue Plate Oysterette/Blue Plate Taco

• Charcoal Venice

• Chinois on Main

• Flower Child

• Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails

• Lunetta

• Massilia

• Meat on Ocean

• Melisse x Citrin

• OSPI

• Piccolo Ristorante

• Socalo

• South End Wine Bar

• Sugarfish Marina del Rey/Santa Monica

• Uovo

“We have participated in dineL.A. for over 13 years,” said Chef Susan Feniger, owner of Socalo in Santa Monica. “More than ever before, dineL.A. Restaurant Week ties our entire community together, from chef to diner. It’s a beautiful and much-needed moment that we can all support.”

dineL.A. Restaurant Week lunch menus range between $15 to $35, with dinner menus starting at $25.

Prices and meal periods vary by restaurant and exclude beverages, tax and gratuity. For a full list of participating restaurants and their menus, visit dinela.com.