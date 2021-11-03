Westside Food, Wine & Spirits Festival returns

By Bridgette M. Redman

A festival that started out as part of a celebration of Culver City’s Centennial is back after taking a pandemic break.

The Westside Food, Wine & Spirits Festival returns Nov. 7 at the Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo. It’s a festival filled with plenty to do, as well as great food and drink, according to its founder, Todd Elliot, who said that families are welcome, though those under 21 will have to stay out of the liquor area.

There will be live music outside, a cool DJ vibe inside, a magician who made it to the finals of “America’s Got Talent” wandering the grounds, a complimentary photo booth, caricature drawings and a silent auction.

“It’s an awesome museum and venue that is both indoors and outdoors,” Elliot said.

The museum is a new venue for them and Elliot said that people will not only get to see the many classic cars, but they’ll be able to take rides in them for an additional donation.

“It’s just an awesome museum,” Elliot said. “Most people know about the Petersen, but not this one. It’s like a hidden treasure. They have a big car museum room and it is just incredible. You could spend a couple hours just there.”

The sixth edition of the festival showcases culinary treats from throughout Southern California. There will be restaurants, caterers, food trucks and wine, craft spirits, beers and non-alcoholic drink exhibitors. This year’s festival benefits the Westside Food Bank.

“I like to have some sort of food-related charity because of the theme,” Elliott said. “I like the people at Westside Food Bank and I like what they do. They donate to the homeless and the hungry. We raise funds for them. They will be on the site to provide education and accept donations.”

This year’s food tickets work a little different than in the past when everything was all-inclusive. Restaurants and caterers would have to prepare all-you-can-eat portions for 400 to 500 people and Elliot wanted to help them out this year because of the challenges food establishments have had during the pandemic.

The VIP pass comes with six food tickets. General admission comes with one and food tickets have to be purchased separately. Those with a VIP pass also get to enter earlier, providing them with better access to parking spots and their choice of food. Those with a VIP pass can get in at 12:30 p.m., general admission enters at 1:30 p.m..

Until Nov. 1, general admission tickets are $50 and VIP passes are $80. A packet of 6 food tickets are available for $20. All ticket prices go up by $10 after Nov. 1. Readers of the Argonaut can use the code “argo” for a discount.

Elliot said he tries to get a large variety of food from chicken to pizza to sliders to seafood to ice cream and desert. Alcoholic drinks will include wines, sake, cider, beer, vodka, whiskey, tequila and rum.

“It’s a great festival, what better fun can you do on Nov. 7?” Elliot said. “It’s in the afternoon and my festival offers a variety of things. It’s for everyone.”

Westside Food, Wine & Spirits Festival

Sunday, Nov. 7, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

610 Lairport Street, El Segundo

westsidefestivals.ticketsauce.com/e/westside-food-wine-spirits-festival/tickets