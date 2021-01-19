Venice Neighborhood Council approves Mexican American Monument

By Kamala Kirk

The Venice Neighborhood Council recently passed the motion of approval for the placement of the Venice Mexican American Traquero Monument at Windward Circle. The motion was put forward by Venice Neighborhood Council board member Brian Averill.

If approved by the Los Angeles City Council, it will be the first Mexican and Mexican American monument to honor traquero workers who helped construct and maintain the Main Railroad Transportation System and the Pacific Electric Interurban System on the Westside.

Mexican sculptor Jorge Marin will create the sculpture, which will feature a bronze statue of a traquero on the railroad walking with his wife next to him, holding his daughter’s hand while his son sits on his shoulders. It will be placed in a 15-foot water fountain and on its right will be a pole with the American and Mexican flags.

The monument has received support from many members of the community, including Senator Ben Allen, who acknowledged how important the project was to the Venice Mexican community. Other supporters include Congressman Ted Lieu, Councilmember Mike Bonin, Assembly Member Autumn Burke, among others.

“We have reached a milestone,” said Laura Ceballos, one of the presenters for the monument. “The Mexican and Mexican American community have been marginalized and this is an opportunity to reverse that discrimination by advancing this important historical education.”

A GoFundMe account has been established in support of the project. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/venice-mexican-american-traquero-monument