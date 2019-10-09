Saturday’s festival unites creative expression and alternative transportation along Washington and La Cienega boulevards

By Christina Campodonico

You could arrive at Saturday’s Culver City Art Walk & Roll Festival by foot, electric scooter or e-bike, but how about rolling up in a stretch electric shuttle?

Circuit, the company behind Marina del Rey’s electric shuttle service formerly known as The Free Ride, will be giving free and ecofriendly lifts between clusters of participating galleries along La Cienega and Washington boulevards, including five activity-packed Washington Boulevard side streets that will be closed to cars.

“It looks like a stretch golf cart,” says Michael Russell, executive director of the Culver City Arts District Business Improvement District. The majority of local galleries, he says, “are doing some sort of activation” — artist talks, opening nights and final closing parties included.

Also look for a showcase of electric bikes, scooters and boards at the ReCharge e-wheel showcase, featuring a Micro Kickboard Merlin e-scooter raffle (ESVP at eventbrite.com to enter).

The Art

Step into the UCPLA (United Cerebral Palsy of Los Angeles) Washington Reid Gallery (6110 W. Washington Blvd.) to be inspired by the ingenuity of differently abled artists. The gallery exhibits work by people with cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism and other developmental challenges enrolled in UCPLA’s Adult Day Program. Explore the gallery from 4 to 6 p.m., as it puts on the opening reception for “Collective Voice,” a showcase of artwork inspired by each participating artist’s voice.

“For ‘Collective Voice,’ I asked the artists to think about something that brings them joy and happiness,” said curator Lori Cozen-Geller, who’ll also be doing a special exhibition walk-through that day. “We then recorded these vocal expressions of elation, and transformed the vocal renderings into art. Each is unique and beautiful. I am thrilled with how the project turned out.”

Be entranced by the intricate images of artist Eric Beltz, whose geometric treatment of the heavens is on view at Kopeikin Gallery (2766 S. La Cienega Blvd.) in “The Sun, The Moon and Stars, and The Void,” along with Mitch Dobrowner’s epic black-and-white photographs of mother nature.

Get lost in the luminescent glow of Ruth Pastine’s neon-bright paintings in “Sublime Terror” on view at Edward Cella Art + Architecture (2754 S. La Cienega Blvd.).

And, if you find yourself lingering late in the festival, stop into Thinkspace Gallery (6009 Washington Blvd.) for the openings of Brian M. Viveros’ “Tougher than Leather” and Ken Flewellyn’s “Shine,” both featuring hyper-realistic images of women with attitude, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Eco-Mobility

If wheels are more your thing, take a spin on an e-bike, e-board or e-scooter around the micro-mobility test track on Washington Boulevard, between Sherbourne Drive and Cattarugus Avenue. Sign a waiver, grab a helmet and go!

Mobility design expert Dan Sturges stops by the space for on-demand electric vehicle company Envoy (8575 Washington Blvd.) to present his ideas on “New Mobility” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A screening of the Dutch bicycle documentary “Why We Cycle” follows at 1:30 p.m.

Head over to Helms Bakery (8800 Venice Blvd.) for Riveropolis — a winding, interactive pop-up river installation to learn more about waterways such as Ballona Creek. “You can build boats; you can talk about infrastructure,” says Russell. “It’s an opportunity for people to explore all kinds of ideas about rivers and waterways.”

Food & Music

Bang your head to indie alt-rock band Not From England, sway to the country tunes of Sarah & the Starlights, or groove to folksy jazz funk band Double Batch Daddy near the beer & wine garden on Sherbourne Drive. Meanwhile, Bollywood psychedelic band Sadubas, power pop band Maux Faux, and ska band Goin Steady play the mainstage at Washington and cut-through connector La Cienega Avenue (not to be confused with the boulevard).

Eat Caribbean-style cuisine from The Tropic Truck, authentic Puerto Rican street food from the Triple Treat Truck, creole seasoned chicken, smoked ribs or tri-tip steaks from BBQ Smokehouse, or sink your teeth into a juicy burger stacked with trimmings from Baby’s Badass Burgers.

Shopping

Find a unique work of art to take home among a variety of festival vendors. TreasureLA brings hand-painted nested Russian dolls. Wag City Clothing offers creative bandanas and T-shirts for dressing up your pooch. Santa Monica artist Adriana Garcia showcases a world of whimsical mythical creatures bedecked in elaborate flower crowns under the banner of her FairymadeArt collection, and Dominican Republic-forged artist Bibi Estrella displays her watercolor portraits of powerful women in moments of contemplation or repose.

Say “hola” to brick-and-mortar Spanish language learning studio Chiqui Social (8530-B Washington Blvd.) to check out artisan goods from Latin America and Halloween-inspired Loteria games for kids.

And finally, take a look into your future in the Tin Can Tarot pop-up, which operates out of an elegantly decorated vintage trailer. Keep an eye out for this silvery roadside attraction telling fortunes somewhere along the festival route.

The Culver City Art Walk and Roll Festival happens from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Visit culvercityartwalk.com for a festival map.