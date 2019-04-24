“To The Sea: Dance Concerts on the Pier” is back on the west end of Santa Monica Pier this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (April 26, 27 & 28), showcasing a unique combination of contemporary ballet, breakdance and acrobatics presented by The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and the dance company of choreographer Jacob Jonas, who recently won a 2019 Santa Monica Arts Leadership Award. The free dance concerts begin at 6 p.m. each night, but RSVP beforehand at tothesea.eventbrite.com.