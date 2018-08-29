Curated & compiled by Christina Campodonico

Kybele Dance Theater @ The Broad Stage Sept. 14

Inspired by Sufi philosophy and 1940s film noir, L.A.-based Kybele’s evening of dance weaves Turkish images and cultural references with contemporary dance. Spearheaded by Turkish-American choreographer and Santa Monica College faculty member Seda Aybay, its Broad Stage debut offers the opportunity for those unfamiliar

with the troupe to get to know their technically stunning and emotive brand of dance. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. $35-$60. (310) 434 3200; thebroadstage.org

Cuerva Urban Folklórico @ Highways Performance Space Sept. 21 – 22

This is not your grandma’s folklórico. “So You Think You Can Dance” alum Rayven Armijo and Colombian choreo-grapher Paola Escobar push the boundaries of the genre with “Borderline Movements – Dual Perspective,” a piece that explores the lives of 43 Mexican college students kid-

napped and presumably killed under suspicious circumstances four years ago. Armijo has previously riffed on folklórico’s iconic images — its voluminous skirts and Catrina skeleton spirits — so expect something that reaches deep into her and Escobar’s Latin American roots, but with a postmodern twist. 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. Ticket sales TBA. (310) 453-1755; highwaysperformance.org

Jacob Jonas The Company @ The Wallis Oct. 24 – 27

Athletic, artistic and inventive, this Santa Monica-based dance company is putting L.A.’s dance scene on the map through its much-followed #CamerasandDancers portrait series, short films, fusion of street and classical styles, and free To the Sea dance festival on the Santa Monica Pier. As The Wallis’ company-in-residence for the 2018-2019 sea-

son, it promises to bring big, bold and beautiful movements to Beverly Hills. 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Ticket sales TBA. (310) 746-4000; thewallis.org

Alonzo King Lines @ The Wallis Nov. 1 – 3

“Sutra” is a luscious fusion of artistry from opposite sides of the globe. San Francisco’s flagship contemporary ballet company interprets the music of Grammy Award-winning Indian instrumentalist Zakir Hussain and ninth-generation Sarangi master vocalist Sabir Khan. 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. $35-$85. (310) 746-4000; hewallis.org

Bill T. Jones / Arnie Zane Company @ Royce Hall Nov. 3 – 4

A mega-performance spanning three acts and seven hours, “Analogy Trilogy” is a multidisciplinary opus to memory and storytelling that relates the tales of Dora Amelan, a French-Jewish nurse and social worker who organizes an underground Jewish resistance in Vichy France; Lance, a “pretty boy-gangster thug” embroiled in the late ’80s club culture and sex trade; and Ambros Adelwarth, a German valet/manservant in W.G. Sebald’s celebrated historical novel “The Emigrants.” Including an intermission and a dinner break, this three-part show requires some commitment, but for the devotee of Bill T. Jones’ bold and epic work the marathon offers a rare West Coast opportunity to take a deep dive into the mind of the MacArthur “Genius” Grant recipient. 340 Royce Hall, Westwood. $69-$149. (310) 825-2101; cap.ucla.edu