What the Float brings a glowing dance caravan to Venice Beach

What would a silent disco, pub crawl and raging dance party look like if you rolled them all into one? It might look and sound something like What the Float, a roving (or “floating”) dance party experience that has wended its way through Brooklyn and the streets of New York since 2011.

The concept is simple: Meet at a bar, down a drink or two, put on some wireless headphones, maybe wear something sparkly and dance off into the night.

A special Venice edition happens on Saturday, when What the Float’s glowing dance caravan departs from the sawdust floors of Hinano

at 9:45 p.m.

Gear up at the bar starting at 9 p.m. There, you’ll be able to down some specialized liquid courage and pick up a pair of glow-in-the-dark wireless headphones or a receiver for your own buds. But be there by 9:30 p.m., say organizers, or you might miss the float.

From there, the caravan winds its way through a secret labyrinth of streets, parks and plazas throughout Venice before making a pit stop at another secret establishment for a break (another beer). Then the deejays pipe in more beats for another roaming dance session, which brings you back to Hinano. An after party caps off the night till closing time.

Be sure to wear comfy shoes, bright clothes and drink responsibly for this event that promises to glow well into the night.

— Christina Campodonico

What the Float: Venice meets at 9:30 p.m. Saturday (May 26) at Hinano Café, 15 Washington Blvd., Venice. $20 in advance + drinks (cash only). Visit what whatthefloat.com for specs or check facebook.com/WhatTheFloat for updates.