Restaurants across the Westside are participating in the highly anticipated culinary event

By Kamala Kirk

Dine LA Restaurant Week is back to showcase hundreds of Los Angeles’ most beloved restaurants and highlight the city’s global variety of cuisines and diversity of dining styles.

The 15-day event will continue to build upon the successful Spring 2021 iteration of the program, offering specially priced menus available for lunch and dinner with a focus on supporting dine-in service, both indoor and outdoor, and takeout dining.

Participating restaurants across the Westside include Beachside Restaurant at Jamaica Bay Inn, Dear John’s, Maple Block Meat Co., UOVO, HiHo Cheeseburger, SUGARFISH, Tallula’s, and Terraza Restaurant, among others.

“It’s fantastic to see Los Angeles’ restaurant industry rebounding in the face of such continued adversity,” said Stacey Sun, executive director of Dine LA. “We’ve witnessed the eagerness of LA’s dining communities to support their favorite restaurants as well as discover new culinary vibes to enjoy with friends and loved ones. Dine LA Fall 2021 Restaurant Week represents an opportunity to encourage locals and visitors alike to continue to support the city’s restaurants with more special meals out.”

Beachside Restaurant at Jamaica Bay Inn. For breakfast and lunch, enjoy dishes like a delicious Beachside scramble, fried chicken and French toast, and crispy avocado tacos for $35 per person along with a dinner menu that features heartier Mongolian beef short rib, butternut squash ravioli, and shrimp fettucine for $55 per person. 14160 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey. 310-439-3033

Dear John’s. The iconic eatery with old-school steakhouse roots is offering a special dinner menu for $65 that includes a first course of Caesar salad or shrimp cocktail, an entrée of prime sirloin, chicken parmesan or sand dabs, multiple sides and mascarpone cheesecake or chocolate crunch cake for dessert. 11208 Culver Blvd., Culver City. 310-881-9288

HiHo Cheeseburger. The classic burger joint that exclusively serves 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef is offering an all-day lunch and dinner special for $15 that includes a pastrami HiHo double cheeseburger and hand cut fries. “We are so excited to have our newly launched pastrami HiHo cheeseburger as part of Dine LA and hope our guests love it as much as we do!” said Matt Levin, cofounder of HiHo Cheeseburger. 4625 Admiralty Way, #109, Marina del Rey. 424-317-7858

Maple Block Meat Co. Known for its authentic, wood-smoked meats, the neighborhood restaurant is offering a $15 lunch special that includes choice of sandwich, one classic side and one non-alcoholic drink. Their $25 dinner special comes with choice of two meats or half smoked chicken, two classic sides and a house made smoked chocolate chip cookie. 3973 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City. 310-313-6328

SUGARFISH. The all-day lunch and dinner menu costs $32 and includes an edamame starter, salmon sashimi, Toro hand roll, crab hand roll, and two pieces of the following: albacore sushi, salmon sushi, yellowtail sushi and Kampachi sushi. “After a crazy year, we are excited to welcome our guests back inside the dining room where they can best enjoy our signature warm rice and crispy nori hand rolls as part of this year’s Dine LA menu,” said Tom Nozawa, cofounder of SUGARFISH. 4720 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. 310-306-6300

Tallula’s. Chef Brad Long has put together a generous dinner menu for $35 per person that includes guacamole, salsa, chips and spicy peanuts for the table, in addition to three courses with different options to choose from. For dessert, choose between orange olive oil cake or Rosario’s flan. 118 Entrada Dr., Santa Monica. 310-526-0027

Terraza Restaurant at Hotel Casa Del Mar. The restaurant is offering a special lunch and dinner menu. For lunch enjoy dishes such as roasted marinated beet salad, grilled fish of the day and more for $35 per person. For dinner delight in dishes such as grilled octopus and Mary’s roasted chicken, followed by house made chocolate brownies with Tahitian vanilla gelato for dessert at $65 per person. 1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica. 310-581-5533

UOVO. The popular pasta restaurant is offering a $25 lunch special featuring an original Bolognese recipe and ricotta cheese ravioli. They are also offering a $35 dinner special that includes the above dishes and tiramisu for dessert. “Having our guests join us in person for Dine LA feels extra special this year,” said Carlo Massimini, cofounder of UOVO. 4635 Admiralty Way, #105, Marina del Rey. 424-334-9336

Dine LA Fall 2021 Restaurant Week

For a complete list of participating restaurants,

visit discoverlosangeles.com/dinela