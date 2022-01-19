Hotel Casa del Mar donating portion of proceeds from special dish to The Bay Foundation

By Kamala Kirk

From now until Feb. 14, guests dining at Hotel Casa del Mar’s Catch restaurant will have the opportunity to enjoy a limited-time dish that will also benefit a good cause.

The restaurant is serving dry aged Japanese snapper with Santa Barbara Uni and preserved vegetables, and will donate 20% of the proceeds from the dish to The Bay Foundation. Hotel Casa del Mar previously donated to The Bay Foundation over the holidays, and later the chefs and corporate food and beverage director were inspired to raise awareness for their meaningful work as well, creating a special dish to help the cause.

“Our team learned about the wonderful work that the Santa Monica Bay Foundation is doing when we profiled them for our vlog and in-room magazine, Waves,” said Charlie Lopez-Quintana, VP and managing director at ETC Hotels. “We’ve donated to the foundation before, but we were so inspired by their work that our culinary team set out to create a dish that would help give back in a bigger way. We hope that those dining at Catch will enjoy the new Uni dish and, beyond that, we hope they are inspired to look into the meaningful ways that the foundation is making a huge difference here in our backyard.”

Catch at Hotel Casa del Mar

1910 Ocean Way,

Santa Monica

310-581-7714

hotelcasademar.com