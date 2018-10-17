Don’t miss ‘Dogs on Deck,’ Hornblower’s first-ever marina cocktail cruise for man’s best friend

Should you spend Saturday afternoon relaxing with your dog, or cruising around Marina del Rey harbor on a luxury yacht? Thanks to Hornblower Cruises, you don’t have to choose. On Saturday, Oct. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m., the company invites guests to bring their four-legged friends along on the Dogs on Deck Yappy Hour Cocktail Cruise.

Elizabeth King, associate director of marketing at Hornblower Cruises & Events, says, “Here at Hornblower, we love to create an amazing experience on the water, and what better way to do it than to incorporate our customers’ love for their dogs?”

The event is a collaboration with Petco and a portion of ticket proceeds benefit Los Angeles Animal Services, she adds.

Instagram stars Geordi La Corgi (@lacorgi) and Stanley the Husky (@stanleythehusky) will make special appearances on the cruise, along with Petco’s head dog trainer, Darris Cooper. You can also enter your dog in Hornblower’s first annual Doggie Howl’oween costume contest. If the sea air works up a hunger, visit the doggie snack bar and try a few treats. (There’ll be light appetizers for the human guests and additional drinks and snacks available for purchase on board.)

If you’re wondering about a different doggie necessity — they’ll have a pet relief area set up on the sundeck.

Human tickets are $55, and dogs cruise free. Each passenger can bring one furry friend and all pooches must remain on a leash. All sizes and breeds of dog are welcome.

— Lisa Beebe

Boarding for Dogs on Deck begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Fisherman’s Village, 13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey. $55. For tickets and more information, visit hornblower.com/home/mdr.