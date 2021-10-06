Rooftop Cinema Club debuts hybrid cinema experience at Santa Monica Airport

By Kamala Kirk

On the heels of its successful drive-in movies at the Santa Monica Airport last season, Rooftop Cinema Club is back with a brand-new experience that filmgoers will enjoy. The Drive-Up is a hybrid upgrade to the Drive-In movie theater that combines the very best of open-air cinema with the nostalgia of a good old-fashioned drive-in.

The Drive-Up reimagines the outdoor cinema to give guests access to the ultimate viewing experience under the stars, allocating “Lawn Box” ticket holders to drive up, park and have access to a personalized VIP box, complete with dedicated deckchair seating, headphones and a living room setting that can be enjoyed by groups of friends and families.

Film lovers will be able to choose whether to drive in or drive up, viewing the featured screening from the comfort of their vehicle or dedicated Lawn Box. The Drive-In option allows guests to enjoy a classic drive-in experience with a dedicated spot to tailgate in front of their vehicle so they can embrace the nostalgia of a favorite pastime.

“We wanted to give guests a totally new way to watch movies under the stars, whether they prefer the comfort of their own car and tailgating space or if they’d rather lay back in a ‘living room’ type setting in our new Lawn Boxes,” said Gerry Cottle, founder of Rooftop Cinema Club. “Our hybrid cinema was born to elevate the movie going experience and accommodate all movie lovers so they can truly be themselves at The Drive-Up.”

There are two Drive-In ticket types available with a “Movie Buddy” for up to two occupants and a “Movie Squad” for three or more occupants. Each ticket includes a designated parking and tailgating space, encouraging guests to enjoy the pre-screening experience just as much as the movie itself.

The Drive-Up is also a dog-friendly experience every day for all screenings. Stay tuned for special menu items and surprises for four-legged friends. All dogs must be kept on a leash at all times and a special relief area will be provided at the venue.

Prices range from $32 to $45 for a vehicle, depending on ticket type, screening time and day of the week. For current screenings, Rooftop Cinema Club is offering discounted soft launch pricing.

Please check individual screenings for exact prices. Children five and under don’t count as vehicle occupants. Parking spaces will be first-come first-serve and assigned by parking attendants upon arrival.

The Drive-Up at Santa Monica Airport

3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica

rooftopcinemaclub.com