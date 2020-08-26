Savor the last slices of summer with this reliably delicious dessert

By Amy Watsky

If you’re in a rush or need to make a presentable dessert, this is it. This is the pie (or rather galette) I would always make when I first started baking. No matter how inexperienced or inept the baker is, the galette reliably always turn out. There’s nothing perfect about it; each one turns out a little differently, which is the beauty of the galette! The dough doesn’t have to flake up into layers to please the eye and the filling is entirely customizable. There’s no crimping, no pre-baking, or double crusting. One round of pie crust folded over some fruit filling; it’s literally half the pie and half the difficulty with all the deliciousness.

It’s stone fruit season, so I settled on some yellow and white peaches. The colors look amazing in the pastry, and it’s easy to layer it in an aesthetically pleasing pattern. Pistachios are creamy and rich with a slight crunch — the perfect counterbalance to the sweet fruit. The key to the filling is to taste everything; you should taste each peach to see how sweet or sour it is as well as after the additions of lemon and sugar to make sure it’s just right. I take this step to heart, so you’ll notice that while I say you need six peaches, you really probably only need four to five. I ended up tasting my way through an entire peach, so if you’re anything like me, start out with more than you need!

My family enjoys desserts that aren’t too sweet, so the sugar content of the dessert is also entirely customizable. I added just enough to balance out the lemon and to adjust to the tartness of some of the peaches. Feel free to use other stone fruits that are in season; plums, nectarines and apricots also work amazingly well with this recipe. Top with some vanilla ice cream, and you’ve got an impressive yet easy winner.

Check out the Santa Barbara Pistachio Company for their California-grown pistachios every Wednesday at the Santa Monica Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For every type of stone fruit imaginable to spruce up your galette, stop by Arnett Farms’ stand at Playa Vista Farmers’ Market Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Ingredients

Crust

1 ¼ cup of flour

10 tablespoons of cubed, cold butter

6 tablespoons of ice-cold water

1 tablespoon of sugar

½ teaspoon of salt

Filling

6 peaches

Sugar, to taste

1-2 tablespoons of cornstarch

Pistachios, pounded into tiny pieces (however many you want)

1 lemon

Recipe Guide

1. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large bowl, gently toss together the flour, sugar, salt and cold butter until the butter is coated with flour. With your fingers, smush each butter chunk and fold it into the flour until you have a crumbly mixture. Add in the water a couple of tablespoons at a time until it just comes together. (For those of you who don’t want to get your hands dirty, throw the dry ingredients and butter in a food processor and blitz until crumbly. Slowly add the water until the dough forms a ball.)

2. With the palm of your hands, flatten the dough into a disk, and cut into quarters. Stack the quarters and flatten down a bit. This will help make the dough flaky. Wrap it in plastic wrap and throw it in the fridge while you make your filling. This step can be completed up to 24 hours in advance.

3. Cut the peaches into thin, even slices. Place in a bowl, and combine with a squeeze of lemon, sugar and cornstarch. Taste each peach to gauge how much lemon and sugar to add.

4. Take the dough out of the fridge, sprinkle with flour and roll it out. Try to make the dough as round as possible. If the edges crack, don’t worry! It’s all going to be folded over in the end anyways. Make sure that the dough isn’t sticking to the rolling surface and keep adding flour if it does start to stick.

5. Transfer the dough to a parchment-lined sheet pan. Layer the top of the crust with the pistachios.

6. Place the peach slices over the pistachios in a spiral design, starting from the center working out, and keep going until the filling is gone and there’s about an inch of dough around the perimeter that isn’t covered by the filling. The middle should be the best-looking section, as it’s the part that doesn’t get folded over and is left exposed.

7. Fold and pleat the edges of the crust over the filling. Sprinkle the galette with sugar, and pop it in the oven until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Serve and enjoy!