From egg hunts to brunch cruises, check out these family-friendly offerings

By Kamala Kirk

Hippity Hop Egg Hunt at RUNWAY. On April 3, enjoy a hunt for over 1,200 eggs hidden throughout RUNWAY and find the golden eggs for special prizes. Huzzah Toys and Micro Kickboards will have extra surprises in store, so be sure to stop by. After the egg hunt, there will be a storytime with the Easter Bunny. RSVP required, bring your own baskets for filling. The egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. sharp, followed by the storytime at 10:30 a.m. runwayplayavista.com

Easter Brunch Cruise. No matter the occasion, a two-hour Easter brunch cruise with Hornblower Cruises and Events in Marina del Rey is a nice way to celebrate on the water. Experience a plated brunch cruise and dine the day away with friends and family while soaking in the Marina del Rey skyline views. Semi-formal attire is encouraged. Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny will be available. Departs from Fisherman’s Village Marina. To purchase tickets, visit hornblower.com/marina-del-rey/easter-brunch-cruises

Primo’s Easter Donuts. In honor of Easter, Primo’s Donuts, a family-owned LA staple since 1956, will serve an assortment of festive, pastel-colored donuts topped with pretty pearls and sprinkles along with coconut-covered “Easter Basket” donuts filled with jelly beans. Vegan options available via special order. Available through April 4. Reserve now at primosdonuts.com

Easter Brunch & Dinner at Terraza. Terrazza at Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica will offer an Easter brunch with oceanfront views from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and a specialty Easter dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. on April 4. A to-go menu with select offerings will also be available via Tock for pick-up on Saturday and Sunday.

hotelcasadelmar.com

Easter Brunch & Bouquets. This Easter, Caravan Swim Club’s Baja brunch service will be accompanied by LA-based flower truck, Lenita by Grita, where guests can pick up crafted spring floral bouquets. The truck will be parked at Hotel June for the duration of brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

thehoteljune.com

Milo & Olive Easter Market. On April 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., pick up hot cross buns, strawberry rhubarb doughnuts, gluten-free carrot cake, vegan crumble cake and more, plus shop for gifts from local artisans. Milo & Olive’s Easter Market said 5% of its sales will be donated to the LA Chapter of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, the nation’s largest legal and civil rights organization for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. miloandolive.com