Feeling bold and hungry this weekend? Try Mexico’s answer to caviar at La Tostaderia (1121 Abbot Kinney Blvd.) at 6 p.m. on May 17, 18 or 19. As part of the L.A. Times Food Bowl, Cordon Bleu-trained chef Fernando Villagomez hosts a four-course tasting menu where adventurous foodies can sample escamoles—a buttery, nutty Mexican delicacy of ant larvae harvested from the roots of agave or maguey plants that traces its origins back to Aztec times. Tickets are $50. Visit latostaderia.info.