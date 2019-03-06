St. Mark Church Official: Stop Talking to The Argonaut

During a tense meeting of more than 160 parents and parishioners on Tuesday, Father Paul Spellman announced that he will resign as pastor of St. Mark Church in June but will not waiver from his decision to dismiss St. Mark School Principal Mary Ann McQueen, also as of June.

The parish’s pastoral coordinator urged attendees to stop publicly voicing concerns about McQueen’s dismissal and specifically asked parents not to talk to The Argonaut, which published an exclusive news report about the controversy last week. Following publication, a number of St. Mark’s parishioners have written letters or posted online comments in defense of Spellman and his removal of McQueen.

Parents who attended the meeting said Spellman’s prepared remarks cited personal health concerns and turmoil involving the school as reasons for leaving the parish. Plans for a moderated Q&A shifted after parents began openly vocalizing questions or concerns, and Spellman soon left the meeting after a private discussion with its organizers.

Asked by a reporter to discuss his decision to leave the parish, Spellman emailed Wednesday: “Please do not write an article about me. I don’t want any more negativity in the press.”

Joe Piasecki

editor@argonautnews.com