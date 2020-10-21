The Best Cat Therapy This Side of Town: The CatCafe Lounge and ‘Catio’

By Anthony Torrise

Pets have proven to be one of the best cures for the stresses most of us are facing these days. Whether it’s a dog, cat, hamster or so on, a furry face warms up a day like nothing else. The CatCafe Lounge provides the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to be surrounded by feline furries for an hour or so.

Around 20 cats roam the massive room with toys, scratching posts and platforms that allow them to go well above the visitors. A couple of cats like to hang out on the platforms most of the time, but it’s a guarantee that multiple faces will come up to you during your visit in a heart-melting manner. (A 45-minute visit costs $35, much less than one hour of therapy. Or you can double down on cat therapy with a full-hour private session for up to two people for $100. Every dollar is invested back into the nonprofit’s mission of saving cats from euthanization and finding them forever homes.)

If some fresh air is needed, more toys and platforms are outside on the Catio, a new addition of the COVID-era, where mostly rescue kittens hang out. Their adorable energy will make almost anyone consider adoption.

One highlight of visiting is getting to see the senior resident known as Meowsy, who often sits nuzzled in his own room in the corner of the lounge. At 12 years old, Meowsy keeps to himself but doesn’t mind visitors (human or feline).

Every cat at the CatCafe Lounge is currently up for adoption, and their personalities are on full display. Taking a visit means being surrounded by more furry faces that you’d anticipate, but it’s completely worth it.

The CatCafe Lounge is located at 1736 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles. Call (310) 254-7246 or visit catcafelounge.com.