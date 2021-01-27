SMMUSD Board appoints Keith Coleman

By Kamala Kirk

On Jan. 14, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School approved the provisional appointment of Keith Coleman, current co-chair of the district’s intercultural equity and excellence district advisory committee, to fill a vacancy on the Board of Education. He will serve on the board until the next regularly scheduled election of school board members in November 2022. The vacancy was created when former board member Oscar de la Torre was elected to the Santa Monica City Council in the November 2020 election.

“Keith has a powerful personal story that speaks to the need for more awareness of all students whose voices have not traditionally been heard or represented, whether that be in special education or through the lens of social justice,” said Jon Kean, Board president. “He will be a tremendous asset to the SMMUSD community and Board of Education.”

Coleman is a senior adviser for Capitol Partners and served as an executive vice president of public policy, chief strategy office emeritus, for the Tesla Foundation. An alumni of Stanford University and the University of Pennsylvania, he brings expertise in strategy, public affairs, government relations, economic development and other areas of expertise to the school board.

“I am humbled to serve on the SMMUSD Board of Education,” Coleman said. “It is dear to me, as my mom was a special educator for many years in Los Angeles: this is for her. It is exciting to begin working with board members, the superintendent and the entire SMMUSD family in an excellence through equity vision that drives transformative learning experiences for students and reimagines equity gap considerations. Joining the district’s team culture of responsibility, commitment, respect and communication is welcoming. I’m ready to support leadership innovation efforts in mental health and student well-being.”