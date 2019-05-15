Scoop up the latest eats and foodie talk on May 18 & 19 at Barker Hanger (3021 Airport Ave., Santa Monica), where over 20 of L.A.’s hottest restaurants (including Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams) will be serving up flavorful bites and celebrity speakers like “Crazy Rich Asians” star Awkwafina, actress Cameron Diaz and “Glee” alum Darren Criss will offer their takes on today’s culinary scene. Tickets are $30. Visit theinfatuation.com/eeeeeatscon.