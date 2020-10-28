Compiled by Christina Campodonico

Twenty-one candidates are vying for four, four-year term Santa Monica City Council spots this election season. We reached out to all 21 candidates with a questionnaire asking for biographical info and a response to one of three prompts in 200 words or less: 1) What is the most pressing issue facing Santa Monica, and what would you do to fix it?; 2) Why should Santa Monicans elect or reelect you?; or 3) What differentiates you from the other candidates? The following are responses from eight of 21 candidates who filled out the questionnaire by press time. The choice is yours!

Santa Monica Mayor Pro Tem Terry O’Day (Incumbent)

Public Offices Held: City Council since 2010, Planning Commission since 2003, Task Force on the Environment

Education: BA in Public Policy, Stanford | MBA UCLA Anderson

As your Mayor Pro Tem, I am humbled to work with our reliant and innovative community to confront the challenges of 2020, including COVID-19 and the fallout from May 31st.

During this uncertain time, protecting health and safety has been paramount. My training in public policy and business and experience founding successful companies and nonprofits positions me to help rebuild our economy and connect residents to resources. I am doing what I have always done — put people first.

During my term, I protected our partnership with Santa Monica schools – funding playgrounds and classrooms; protected senior housing programs and services; increased housing; converted Big Blue Bus to zero emission and zero carbon; increased resiliency of our water supply; and opened streets to pedestrians and bikes, including protected bike lanes on Broadway, safe routes to schools, and parking lane dining on Main Street.

This work must continue. I will remain a strong voice for renters’ rights, human-scale neighborhoods, environmental sustainability, reimagining public safety and social and economic justice. My endorsements include: Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Senator Ben Allen, Assemblymember Richard Bloom, our firefighters and environmentalists.

More info at terryoday.com to learn more.

Santa Monica City Councilmember Gleam Davis (Incumbent)

Profession/Occupation: Attorney

Public Offices Held: Santa Monica City Council (2009 – present), Santa Monica Planning Commission (2007-2009)

Education: Harvard Law School (J.D. 1981) | USC (A.B. 1978)

I am running for re-election to continue my work keeping Santa Monica economically, environmentally, and socially sustainable, especially in these difficult times. I am an advocate for social justice, affordable housing, a healthy economy, good paying jobs, and smart, compact growth patterns that allow for more open space while reducing our City’s reliance on automobiles. As a former civil rights attorney, I understand the challenges of rethinking public safety while building upon Santa Monica’s recent reductions in crime. I know that we must tackle the lack of affordable housing in our community and ensure that our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is inclusive and benefits everyone. At the same time, we need to intensify our efforts to reduce the number of persons experiencing homelessness in Santa Monica. I have broad support from local leaders including endorsements from U.S. Representative Ted Lieu, Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, State Senator Ben Allen, Assemblymember Richard Bloom, and Santa Monica Mayor Kevin McKeown. I would appreciate your vote on or before November 3.

More info at gleamdavis2020.com.

Santa Monica City Councilmember Ted Winterer (Incumbent)

Public Offices Held: City Council (elected); Planning Commission (appointed); Recreation and Parks Commission (appointed)

Education: Dartmouth College, B.A.

In March I began to plan for my campaign for re-election to my City Council seat. Then we woke up one day and the earth had shifted beneath us: first the COVID-19 pandemic; the ensuing economic collapse and fiscal crisis; and then civil unrest from the heinous murder of George Floyd. It’s been a difficult seven months for us here in Santa Monica and our challenges will not abate overnight. But we’ve also learned valuable lessons which create an opportunity to make our city more resilient and equitable and to help our residents and businesses thrive. To guide us forward I believe we need stable and experienced leadership at the helm.

My priorities are: A) Economic recovery from COVID-19 so we can as soon as possible restore revenues to reinstate jobs, services and programs we have had to cut with great reluctance. B) Police Department reform while continuing the crime rate reduction of 16% we saw in 2019. C) Continue and enhance our homelessness policies which yielded an 8% reduction in our recent count, as I expect the fallout from the recession will cause even more people in our region to lose their housing.

More info at tedforcouncil.com.

Chip Martin

Profession/Occupation: Director of Sales – Villeroy & Boch

Education: B.S. Business-Marketing, State University of New York

1. Rising crime rates and safety. We need to maintain a strong police force. We already have a very small one with only 220 officers for the size of our town. Police reform and refocusing on more community policing as well as adding more NRO’s ( Neighborhood Resource Officers) are important.

2. My successful business background gives me the experience of managing large budgets… and knowing how to lead and work with others.

3. I bring a more moderate and centric viewpoint to a field loaded with an extremely liberal council and candidates. I’m a fiscal conservative and would stop reckless spending.

More info at chipmartincitycouncil.com.

Santa Monica Arts Commissioner Phil Brock

Profession/Occupation: City Commissioner | Businessman | Community Activist

Public Offices Held: Chair, Recreation & Parks Commission, Arts Commission, Civic Working Group, SMMUSD District Advisory Committee Chair

Education: Santa Monica Schools, SMC, UCLA, LMU

Santa Monica is in crisis. We can continue with overdevelopment, a public safety crisis, homelessness unchecked, a perpetually out-of-control city budget and an overpaid city staff OR we can fix it. The incumbents have failed. It’s time to replace them. In effect, we can watch our beachside city continue to deteriorate, or we can declare that we will change direction now.

I believe we have had enough. It’s time for a change. I will fight FOR you and our city every day. I’m a second-generation native son and a product of Santa Monica Schools. I have sat or now sit on the boards of several Santa Monica charities, including the Elks, Kiwanis, Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Clubs and Samohi Alumni [Association]. I led the fight to landmark garden and courtyard apartment buildings on San Vicente Boulevard, ensuring rent-controlled housing would continue on that street and fought for two decades to add a playing field for the community and Samohi athletes at 4th and Pico Boulevards.

I have pledged to have zero-tolerance for crime, reduce homelessness dramatically via new policies and enforcing existing laws, audit and restructure our city government, establish firm height limits on our boulevards and streets, reduce our extremely high municipal taxes and fees, fire those responsible for the neglect that led to the events of May 31, and protect rent control. I will respect your neighborhoods and your pocketbooks. I’m an independent voice with a lifetime of experience and will fight for residents every day.

More info at votebrock.org.

Anne-Marie Slack

Profession/Occupation: Non-Profit Organization Director

Education: Bachelors degree in Film Studies and Business Administration

Santa Monicans should elect me because I look at what existing resources we have and try to figure out how they can fill our needs or be modified or repurposed to fill our needs. I identify problems that need immediate attention and implement temporary solutions while implementing changes toward more long term or permanent solutions. I am a fiscally responsible manager and previous business owner. I identify with so many of my fellow residents [about] the challenges that they face on a daily basis. I have been a business owner during an economic crisis, and I know what it is like to give everything you have financially and personally to keep your business open. I am currently a renter but have been a homeowner as well.

Our city’s economic flaws due to bad decisions have been revealed greatly due to Covid-19. The city has been too dependent on tourism and development. It is time to focus on the local businesses and residents because we are the ones that will support and build each other up again. Focusing on saving our businesses, fostering the growth of new businesses, creating jobs, affordable housing and making the city safer are my top priorities.

More info at voteanneslack.com.

Zoë Muntaner

Profession/Occupation: Writer | Chief Compassion Officer, Compassionate Santa Monica | Founder Giving Tuesday Santa Monica | Communications Professional, MOON Media & Communications

1) The unifying theme is also the most pressing problem: Overdevelopment, rising crime and lawlessness, skyrocketing cost of living, overpaid city employees relative to the private sector, these are all symptoms of one very serious problem. Santa Monica city government serves the special interests, not the public interest. Chaos on the streets is a reflection of chaos in our government.

2) Santa Monica needs bold new leadership, not just change. My opponents are campaigning for change. My mission is to bridge the divide and work together. We need BOLD ideas and execution. It has been said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting different results. This is the test for Santa Monica voters. I will open the door to all Santa Monica residents that need to be heard because I have no interest in keeping people out of the room. I know how that feels. I know what exclusion looks, feels, sounds and tastes like. It has not been attractive to position our city with prejudicial values. I promise to bridge the conversations [with] the action that needs to happen. As your next City Councilmember I’m tasked with the obligation to make that happen. Decades of bad policy has taken us to where we are. The short term and the long term are incongruent. I am the candidate that will restore dignity to ALL residents. We are at a very fragile and delicate moment. I will lead by listening and understanding residents needs and addressing the mistakes of the past. Denial is not a strategy. … I know how to manage risk, and decided to run in this election cycle by evaluating the choices I needed to make. I will elevate the conversation in order for everyone to feel empowered. It’s only in that way that Santa Monica will be in the best position to embark and continue its road to recovery.

3) I’ve been on the receiving end of bad policy and bad politics. I’ve seen how it destroys lives. That experience translates into empathy and compassion, which our leadership currently lacks. For a decade, I’ve denounced the dysfunctional government of our city. I have enlisted a team of experts like Dr. Luis Alberto Fernandez, who will serve with me to REFORM our police department in the right direction.

More info at zoemuntaner.com.

Santa Monica City Councilmember Ana Maria Jara (Incumbent)

Profession/Occupation: Administrative Assistant

As a 35-year resident of our beautiful city living in the Pico neighborhood, I have worked at Santa Monica College for 25 years, and I have served as Chair on the Commission for Status of Women and the Social Services Commission. Other community services include membership on the Human Relations Council, Familias Latinas Unidas and the City’s Cradle to Career Initiative.

I was appointed to the City Council in January 2019. I have always worked for equity and justice in jobs and economic development. In these challenging times, those priorities are the ‘heart’ of the city’s agenda.

As a renter in a city that is 70% renters, I will work to make certain any policies proposed support this community. I am a strong advocate for affordable housing and am working hard to ensure our city’s zoning can accommodate future affordable housing.

I came to this country from Guatemala when I was 10 years old. As a new citizen, I continue working with all communities to bring us together in a positive way so that we can all move forward. We have a great deal of hard work to accomplish now. I would be honored to have your vote.

More info at anamariajara4citycouncil.com.

Visit smvote.org to learn more about the candidates, local measures and resources for voting locally in the City of Santa Monica.

Local Voting Centers

Compiled by Stepan Sarkisian

(Before you head to the polls, check lavote.net for up-to-date info on the status of centers, hours and wait times)

Westchester

Loyola Marymount University – Roski Dining Hall

1 Loyola Marymount University Drive

Hours: 10/30 to 11/02: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 11/03: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnets

7400 W. Manchester Ave.

Hours: 10/30 – 11/2: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 11/03: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Marina del Rey/ Del Rey

Burton Chace Park – Community Building

13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 11/03: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

St. Gerard Majella Church – Parish Hall

4471 Inglewood Blvd., Del Rey

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 11/03: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

West Los Angeles

Stoner Recreation Center – Gymnasium

1835 Stoner Ave.

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 11/03: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Venice

Westminster Avenue Elementary School – Auditorium

1010 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 11/03: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Oakwood Recreation Center – Gymnasium

767 California Ave.

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 11/03: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Santa Monica

Santa Monica Community College – Corsair Gym

1900 Pico Blvd.

Hours: 10/24 – 11/02: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 11/03: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School – Cafeteria

2400 Montana Ave.

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 11/03: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Grant Elementary School – Auditorium

2368 Pearl St.

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 11/03: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Former Fire Station 1 – Apparatus Room

1444 7th St.

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 11/03: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

John Muir Elementary – Multipurpose Room

2526 6th St.

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 11/03: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Will Rogers Learning Community – Cafeteria

2401 14th St.

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 11/03: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Roosevelt Elementary – Cafeteria

801 Montana Ave.

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 11/03: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Santa Monica High School – Cafeteria

601 Pico Blvd.

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 11/03: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

(Note: Due to construction, there is no on-campus parking at Samohi. Use nearby street parking, paying close attention to signage, or the Civic Center structure at Olympic and Fourth. All parking fees apply. The South Gym is near the track in the Pico/Fourth corner of campus.)

Culver City

Veterans Memorial Complex – Auditorium

4117 Overland Ave.

Hours: 10/30 – 11/02: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 11/03: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Info: Auditorium

West Los Angeles College – Instrumental Room Hall FA 104

9000 Overland Ave.

Hours: 10/24 – 11/02: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 11/03: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Local Voting Dropbox Locations

Westchester

Loyola Village Branch Library

7114 West Manchester Ave., Westchester

Playa Vista

Playa Vista Branch Library

6400 Playa Vista Drive

Marina del Rey

Glen Alla Park

4601 Alla Road

Lloyd Taber-Marina del Rey Library

4533 Admiralty Way

Mar Vista

Mar Vista Branch Library

12006 Venice Blvd.

Venice

Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library

501 Venice Boulevard

Santa Monica

Expo/Downtown Santa Monica E Line Station

402 Colorado Ave.

Montana Ave. Branch Library

1704 Montana Ave.

Culver City

Culver City Julian Dixon Library

4975 Overland Ave.

Fox Hills Parkette

Buckingham Parkway & Hannum Avenue

Visit lavote.net to learn more about dropping off your ballot or voting safely in-person during early voting or Election Day.