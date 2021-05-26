Promenade delivers niche software to help companies expand their online presence

By Sofia Santana

There is no denying the fact that the pandemic has been incredibly difficult for small businesses. And for many, the transition to more online-based services has also been difficult to navigate.

With this in mind, Farbod Shoraka and Gregg Weisstein sought to expand what was once a SaaS (software as a service platform) for flower vendors to a growth platform that could help a multitude of other small businesses flourish as well.

“When we first started BloomNation, my co-founder had an aunt who was a local florist and learned about the struggles that local flower shops were facing as far as finding customers online,” said Gregg Weisstein, co-founder and COO of Promenade. “That’s when we originally started BloomNation, an online marketplace for local florists.”

Throughout the pandemic, many of the flower shops BloomNation worked with were able to stay afloat and rely on their well-established online presence to flourish and remain in business.

After the recent surge in local businesses adapting to the e-commerce world, both Shoraka and Weisstein knew it was time to expand their reach and connect with other types of local businesses to help them grow online.

“This gave us an idea and made us realize that a lot of the small businesses we rely on didn’t have the online presence they needed,” Weisstein said. “We saw this as an opportunity to take the tools we built for the local flower shops, pivot them a little bit, and help these other businesses get online as well.”

After receiving $11 million from B. Riley Financial for their next phase of business, their Series B round, BloomNation has launched its parent company, Promenade. Under Promenade, they have expanded and created Dig-In, a service designed to help local pizzerias; and Swigg, which focuses on helping local liquor stores thrive, all with the Promenade mission in mind: to empower small businesses.

“BloomNation, Dig-In and Swigg are able to deliver niche software to these different verticalized small businesses to help them grow and build their business online,” Weisstein said.

As more and more businesses continue to transition into more online-based platforms, the services that Promenade provides will only be more in demand.

“We’ve had other businesses reach out to us asking for help with their online presences, and I hope that we will continue to expand and offer more software to other verticals as well,” Weisstein said.

promenade.co