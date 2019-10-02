Ceramic bowls are great for cereal or decoration, but on Sunday (Oct. 6) you can help make a difference by filling a handmade piece of pottery with ice cream and taking it home. From 2 to 5 p.m., Centinela Avenue’s Good Dirt LA hosts a pottery sale in support of Women for Women International, which helps women in war and conflict zones build economic independence through social empowerment skills. Called “Empty Bowls,” the event will raise money by serving up scoops of Venice’s own vegan Kippy’s! non-dairy ice cream in the bowl you choose to take home. Bowls start at $15 and are made by local pottery students and artisans.

— Christina Campodonico

Good Dirt LA is at 4505 S. Centinela Ave., Del Rey. Visit gooddirtlla.com.