Avenir Memory Care at Westside opens Westchester location

By Kamala Kirk

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, almost 700,000 Californians or 2% of the population ages 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s disease – a degenerative brain disease and the most common form of dementia. In addition, approximately 11.7% of Californians ages 45 and older have subjective cognitive decline. Without an effective treatment or cure, the impact of Alzheimer’s disease will continue to rise and the numbers in California are escalating.

For more than 25 years, Avenir Senior Living has built, managed and operated seniors residences and memory care communities across North America, specializing in Alzheimer’s and dementia care and services. This month, Avenir Senior Living opened its first seniors memory care community in California, located in the Westchester area. Avenir Memory Care at Westside offers furnished luxurious private and companion suites for up to 88 residents diagnosed at various stages with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia requiring specialized care.

“Avenir not only builds each seniors memory care community, but we also manage the operations, completely involved in the activities program, food and nutrition, maintenance, and most important, the daily care of our residents,” said Jason Gurash, vice president of Avenir Senior Living.

“All of our memory care communities are purposefully designed to create an environment that enhances our residents’ quality of life, preserve their sense of independence, and uphold their dignity in a secure and warm, homelike environment.”

Avenue Senior Living also implements its Cognitive Lifestyle Program to align seniors with dementia with other residents that share a similar cognitive ability. Avenir Senior Living at Westside is organized into separate “neighborhoods” that each support a different level of cognitive function for its residents. Every neighborhood is designed to follow a care process to allow residents to continue to feel at home and within familiar surroundings even as they move through different stages of cognitive impairment.

“Avenir Memory Care at Westside will offer activities for older adults and seniors that engage the seven dimensions of wellness for memory care and cognition,” Gurash said. “By surrounding residents that have similar levels of cognitive ability, we have seen that this enhances socialization and interaction among seniors and creates a safe and rewarding environment to live in, which the residents’ families find encouraging and comforting.”

Avenir Memory Care will include amenities such as a movie theater, sunroom, physiotherapy area and multiple outdoor spaces for its residents. Avenir Memory Care at Westside also has an Aerisa Bipolar Ionization system that deactivates airborne viruses safely and a rapid screen temperature check-in system for all guests and family members to use to ensure a safe home for all its residents.

“We are very excited to be a part of the Los Angeles seniors community and for the opportunity to bring our memory care programs and wellness services to the California market,” Gurash said.

Avenir Memory Care at Westside

7501 Osage Ave., Los Angeles

To schedule your safe and personalized tour, call 424-282-3475

avenirseniorliving.com