Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. launches satellite dining on Third Street Promenade

By Kamala Kirk

In efforts to support restaurants as they reopen and recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic, Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. (DTSM) in collaboration with the city of Santa Monica has announced expanded outdoor dining along Third Street Promenade.

The dining expansion will allow restaurants on and around the Promenade to create new satellite locations along the public street, making prime outdoor dining locations available to restaurants that might not otherwise have access to the space needed in order to create patios and outdoor seating.

DTSM is a private nonprofit that works with the City of Santa Monica to manage services and operations in Downtown Santa Monica that promote economic stability. Growth and community life within Downtown Santa Monica.

Downtown Santa Monica is home to hundreds of dining, shopping, entertainment and wellness experiences which continue to creatively activate the outdoor public and private space. Restaurants currently utilizing the expanded outdoor dining space on the Promenade include Lena, The Britannia Pub and others. Existing restaurants offering outdoor dining include 1212, Barney’s Beanery, Cabo Cantina, Casa Martin and Johnny Rockets.

Face coverings are required when visiting the Promenade and all guests are encouraged to practice physical distancing.

“Adapting public space for expanded outdoor dining is a key initiative in our business recovery efforts,” said Kathleen Rawson, CEO of DTSM, Inc. “We are so inspired by the resilience and innovation of the businesses as they continue to navigate change. We know that these talented and determined restaurateurs will continue to play a critical role in our economic recovery.”

For more information on new health and safety guidelines, as well as a full list of the restaurants and eateries located on and around the Promenade, visit downtownsm.com.