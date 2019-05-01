Highways Performance Space celebrates its 30th anniversary with a “Dirty 30” birthday bash

For some, turning 30 can be a raucous rite of passage celebrated with a night of drinking, debauchery and other YOLO (“you-only-live-once”) activities. Santa Monica’s Highways Performance Space is embracing that tradition with its own take on a “Dirty 30” birthday party this Friday (May 3), with a bash that also celebrates art and LGBTQ+ pride.

From 8:30 to 10 p.m., the beloved hub for avant-garde performance rings in the big 3-0 and kicks off “Behold!”—the venue’s annual queer theater arts festival. Experience DJ sets, dance, drag and experimental performances throughout the night, including appearances by electronic musician Celeste XXX, harsh noise music by drag persona Reagan Holiday and performance art by the evening’s curator Marval A Rex. “Behold!” continues with weekly dance, spoken word, theater and multimedia performances exploring the LGBTQ+ identity through June 30.

— Christina Campodonico

Highways Performance Space’s “Dirty 30” kicks off at 8:30 p.m., Friday, May 3, on the campus of 18th Street Arts Center (1651 18th St., Santa Monica). Tickets are $25 to $30. Visit highwaysperformance.org to learn more.