The Eskimo Sisters bring ballsy humor to The Reckoning Rally

By Christina Campodonico

The spirit of this year’s Women’s March has been dampened by accusations of anti-Semitism and infighting at the national level. Locally, that might have more to do with the rain, but Friday offers the opportunity for women and allies to come together in a vibrant, creative, entrepreneurial space to express themselves and make meaningful connections.

On the eve of Women’s March Los Angeles (independent of the national organization), female-focused co-working space The Riveter West L.A. hosts The Reckoning Rally, a gathering organized by entrepreneur Gab Wilson to help women walk away with “great connections,” memorable in-real-life experiences and some awesome, handmade protest swag.

The event at the female-focused co-working space features interactive stations for making protest signs, T-shirts, pussy hats or buttons, where attendees can meet with other female entrepreneurs and peruse a marketplace of women-owned businesses, curated to foster connections between potential clients and business partners.

“I would like the attendees to ask any and every question,” says Wilson, the founder and CEO of women’s wellness subscription box service PeekooBox. “I’m also extremely excited to give other women the platform to showcase their brands.”

Roaming “free-range” over the sign-making station are acting-writing-producing comedy duo The Eskimo Sisters, who’ve been working on the pilot “Love Not Likes” (their series parodying the lives of social media influencers) and populating the internet with their own provocative brand of millennial feminist comedy since graduating from college.

Kendall Milton and Lily Drew, both 24, met at Loyola Marymount University in Westchester, where they studied screenwriting and learned that they had some serious comedy kismet as well.

“We just ended up in funny situations and we thought we should be writing this down,” says Milton.

Out of their experiences — such as pitching a proto-version of “Love Not Likes” to a Sony executive while wearing German dirndls — The Eskimo Sisters were born. The name is a mix of references, they say, including a reclaiming of the not quite PC term “Eskimo brothers” (two men who’ve slept with the same woman), a nod to its sibling slang term “Eskimo sisters” (two women who’ve slept with the same guy), and some of the duo’s own college shenanigans (more on that later).

Milton and Drew say The Eskimo Sisters are bigger, more exaggerated, comedic versions of themselves, who tackle everything from the struggles of side hustles to the trials of tampons, all with a sexy tongue-in-cheek style.

In their YouTube videos, they sing about making deals with sugar daddies to the tune of “Santa Baby” and dress up like Playboy bunnies for a candy-coated “Easter ‘Peep’ Show” (the peeps in the video are Peeps candies); they also talk about unsexy things, like waking up to stained sheets after a one-night stand because your tampon fell out, or missing work because of toxic shock syndrome.

“We have videos where we’re acting sexual and stuff,” says Milton. “We’re being a little bit ironic, but also saying that I can feel sexy and sexual, if I want. That’s a part of my right as a woman. … We can be funny and still be sexy in the way that we want to.”

“All the excess things and the tampon jokes,” adds Drew, “it’s part of the whole package.”

“I think my favorite thing is like, ‘Cool, they’re attractive, young girls’ at first glance, and then you click on a video and I’m standing with blood on [my sheets],” continues Milton. “It’s not what you expect at all… We [women] are perceived this one way by society and ‘No, I can be sexy and talk about sexy stuff, but I can also say that I just took a sh*t.’ I wish that was more widely accepted, where women didn’t get put into boxes.”

Just as they hope their sketches show women in a more multifaceted light, The Eskimo Sisters hope their comedy brings more understanding to their much-maligned generation, whose perceived laziness, obsession with social media and disinterest in working standard 9-to-5 jobs often get a bad rap, but receive much more empathetic, humorous treatment in The Eskimo Sisters’ hands.

Their mock PSA “Millennials in the Workplace” makes fun of drab office culture, but also encourages millennials to seek happiness outside their careers. Meanwhile, their pilot, “Love Not Likes,” focuses on a group of young social media influencers who fake their sponsored, round-the-world vacation, but also questions what exactly they’re chasing.

“There are so many levels to being a millennial that haven’t been shown,” says Milton. “Even in our pilot, our four main characters, they’re super lost in the

sense that they are influencers, but, like, what are they really going to do with their lives?”

While not entirely wild about using social media to promote themselves, The Eskimo Sisters’ entertainment industry experiences have convinced them that it gives them the most creative control over their material in a rapidly changing world.

“Look at how it was the last election,” chimes in Drew. “Look at all the people that stepped up from our generation, more than ever, on Twitter, on social media platforms. We’re part of the reason that change is being made. It’s the reason for the marches.”

As for the true origin of The Eskimo Sisters’ name, their lips remain somewhat sealed.

“We went to college together, so there is a story behind that,” says Milton with a laugh. “Like yeah, we slept with the same guy, but we’re best friends. It shouldn’t bring women apart. … The whole point of the name is essentially that we can be outspoken and do what boys can do.”

Catch The Eskimo Sisters from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. at The Riveter West L.A.’s Reckoning Rally at 2236 S. Barrington Ave., West Los Angeles. Tickets are $30. Search “The Reckoning Rally” at eventbrite.com or visit theriveter.co.