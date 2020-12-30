HHLA and Venice Family Clinic provide 150 meals to local families

By Kamala Kirk

On December 19, the Promenade at Howard Hughes Center (HHLA) partnered with Venice Family Clinic and several tenants to provide fresh hot meal packages to 150 families that were in need during the holiday season. Local families lined up in their cars or took public transportation to come pick up the curbside meals that were handed out by volunteers.

“HHLA wanted to do this event as it has been a devastating year for so many people who have been incredibly impacted by COVID-19,” says Marla Eisenberg, property manager at HHLA. “This holiday season, HHLA wanted to do even more to help our local families within our community by building upon our relationship with the Venice Family Clinic and partnering with our HHLA restaurants.”

HHLA is a two-level outdoor mixed-use center that features a blend of entertainment, dining and shopping venues at the Howard Hughes Center in Westchester. Located off the 405 freeway, the newly renovated center connects visitors and locals with exciting brands, restaurants and bars, world-class cinemas and modern entertainment experiences all set within one dynamic walkable location.

“Our hope was to encourage others to donate to their local charities and give more this holiday season,” Eisenberg shares. “We want to thank the amazing leadership and team of volunteers at the Venice Family Clinic and all the managers and staff at Buffalo Wild Wings, Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks, Kabuki Japanese Restaurant, The Hummus Factory and Mrs. Fields Cookies that came together to support this cause and make it happen. We plan on moving forward in the coming years with a similar type of event.”

For more information, visit shophhla.com