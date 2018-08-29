Curated and compiled by Joe Piasecki

Broad Fest Sunday, Sept. 2

The Broad Stage opens its doors from 2 to 7 p.m. for a free community festival featuring KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez, Afro-Caribbean funk-makers Jungle Fire, melodic Armenian groove unit Element Band & Ara Dabandjian, and Afro-jazz-Latin-reggae percussion and vocal group Adaawe, plus screenings of short films, an interactive drum circle and dance lessons by Santa Monica College’s talented Motion Dancers. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Free. thebroadstage.org

Mar Vista Art Walk: “Science!” Thursday, Sept. 6

Just in time for the start of the school year, the Mar Vista Art Walk puts on a culturally enriching night of art, music and creativity under the erudite theme of “Science.” Expect street popups, live music and interactive art creation from 6 to 10 p.m. along Venice Boulevard between Beethoven Street and Inglewood Boulevard. Free. marvistaartwalk.org

WAM Block Party Saturday, Sept. 15

Westchester has always maintained a strong sense of community, but now it’s ready to show its creative side. The third annual Westchester Arts & Music Block Party features live pop, indie rock, Latin, funk and country bands, dance performances, eclectic vendor booths, a beer-and-wine garden, family-friendly activities and tours of the Emerson Avenue Community Garden from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. along Emerson Avenue between W. 80th Street and W. 80th Place. Free. wamblockparty.org.

Venice Art Crawl: Afterburn Sept. 21 – 23

Decompress from Burning Man with a weekend beachside after party featuring art, music and some awesome “mutant” art cars. Times and activities are still TBA, but the action usually centers around Windward Plaza in Venice. Free. veniceartcrawl.com

L.A. Film Festival: The Portal Sept. 22 – 23

The multi-venue L.A. Film Festival will be among the first to take Loyola Marymount University’s tech-forward, media-centric Playa Vista Campus for a test spin with The Portal — a virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality storytelling showcase curated by former AFI Fest director Jacqueline Lyanga. 12105 W. Waterfront Drive, Playa Vista. Festival pass required. lafilmfestival.com

Cinema at The Edge Film Festival Sept. 27 – 30

The festival continues its mission of picking up high-quality indie projects that have fallen through the industry’s cracks, including narrative feature, documentary and short film programs. 2437 Main St., Santa Monica. Ticket sales TBA. cinemaattheedge.org

Abbot Kinney Festival Sunday, Sept. 30

Local artisans, multiple live music stages and lots of food vendors draw tens of thousands to what’s still “the coolest block in America” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., when Abbot Kinney Boulevard closes to cars for its massive annual block party. Free. abbotkinney.org

Culver City Art Walk & Roll Saturday, Oct. 6

Culver City’s Arts District boasts about two dozen galleries and nearly as many restaurants or bars, meaning it won’t fly under the L.A. cultural radar for much longer. Get out and explore interactive art experiences, live music, special exhibits, a beer-and-wine garden, food trucks, outdoor games and a popup marketplace when three blocks of Washington Boulevard (Sherbourne Drive to McManus Avenue) close to car traffic from noon to 6 p.m. Free. culvercityartsdistrict.com

COAST Sunday, Oct. 7

Santa Monica and L.A. Metro’s joint open streets festival closes two miles of roads to car traffic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a celebration of art and sustainability. Walk, skate or bike to explore immersive installations and performance art along portions of Main Street, Colorado Avenue and Ocean Avenue. Highlights include a participatory thumbprint mural and a 30-foot plastic bottle and giant plastic straw. smgov.net/coast

The Otis 100% Festival Nov. 10 & 11

The Otis College of Art and Design turns 100 years old this year. To celebrate, the Westchester campus is hosting the 100% Festival — a two day celebration complete with a makers market of handcrafted goods, creative workshops, guest speakers, music, food trucks and a lot more TBA. 9045 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester. otis.edu