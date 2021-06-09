Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey hosts Memorial Day fundraiser and tribute

By Kamala Kirk

Over Memorial Day weekend, the Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey (WCPDR) hosted a Field to Flags fundraiser and tribute to fallen military heroes who bravely gave their lives for our country during times of conflict.

The tribute was held outdoors on the south side of the club house, and between 30 to 40 members and guests were in attendance. Margarita Diosomito, WCPDR president, opened the ceremony with a moment of silence, followed by a dedication.

Club sister Kathy Davison read a Memorial Day inspiration, and club sister Sheila Walsh sang a beautiful rendition of “God Bless America.” Personal tributes and words of thanks and appreciation were shared by many attendees, naming friends and family whose memories were brought to mind during Memorial Day.

Prior to the event, a handful of club volunteers planted 120 American flags on the center median on Manchester Avenue, which were on display over the weekend. The flags were donated by members who purchased them. Placards were attached to 40 of the flags, naming the person of their choice for dedication. The Woman’s Club hopes to continue this as a tradition every year and eventually place enough flags to fill the median from Falmouth Avenue to Gulana Avenue.

The fundraiser raised $1,300 which will benefit Shelter to Soldier, a California nonprofit that rescues dogs from shelters and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“The Field of Flags experience was a moving tribute to the brave men and women who did not make it home, as they fought for our freedom,” said Teri Mesina, first vice president, General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey. “I am profoundly grateful for their sacrifice, as they are enduring heroes that must always be remembered.”