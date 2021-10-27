Tito’s Tacos hosts celebration for National Taco and Vodka Day

By Kamala Kirk

Recently, Tito’s Tacos in Culver City and Tito’s Handmade Vodka hosted a traditional Mexican fiesta in celebration of National Taco Day and National Vodka Day. Guests enjoyed handmade cocktails and award-winning Tito’s Tacos cuisine selections.

Traditional Mexicano entertainment for all ages included the world-famous Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez; the all-female ensemble Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles; Trio Chapala; Eric Schwartz, master of funnies; and actor, comedian and writer, Jesus Trejo. 100 percent of the proceeds from the event were donated to the Culver City Arts Foundation.

Tito’s Tacos

11222 Washington Pl., Culver City

310-391-5780

titostacos.com