FeedCulver announces long-term commitment to helping the community

By Kamala Kirk

When the pandemic struck in 2020, a team of Culver City leaders joined forces to create FeedCulver, an innovative plan to help food-insecure residents and local restaurants.

The group began purchasing meals from local restaurants and developing an infrastructure to deliver the meals to families who had been impacted by the pandemic. Over the past 20 months, FeedCulver has provided more than 65,000 meals to food-insecure residents.

“We were on a call with local restaurants, and we were talking about how they were really struggling with the lockdown, and then we started talking about all those who were losing work due to the pandemic and couldn’t afford to put food on the table,” said Eric Sims, vice president of the Culver City DBA. “I never dreamed that it would be so successful and last this long.”

After almost two years of providing free hot meals from local restaurants to those in need, FeedCulver recently announced that starting this month it will be transitioning to providing ongoing fundraising support to Grace Diner and other local organizations dedicated to fighting food insecurity.

“So many families hit hard by the pandemic found themselves struggling to put food on the table, and we are so happy that FeedCulver could step in and fill the void, said Culvr Hotel CFO Kathy Johnson. “Now, as we transition our focus, we are hopeful that we can continue to raise the funds necessary to make sure no one in Culver City goes hungry.”

The FeedCulver team is made up of Johnson, Sims, Culver City Councilmember Göran Eriksson, former Culver City mayor Jeff Cooper, local resident Dan O’Brien, restaurateur Allan Shulman, Culver City Chamber of Commerce president Colin Diaz, and former Culver City mayor Thomas Small.

Since its inception, FeedCulver has raised close to $700,000 and provided more than 65,000 hot meals. The program is entirely led, organized and supported by volunteers, and all of the money raised has gone directly to feeding those in need in the community. In all, close to 150 volunteers have been involved in making FeedCulver a very successful program.

All of the meals provided through FeedCulver were distributed at no charge through Grace Lutheran Church via its Grace Diner program. Prior to the pandemic, the program provided up to 100 meals, one day per week. With the support of FeedCulver and additional fundraising, Grace Diner has been able to provide hot meals to more than 200 people per day, five days per week since April 2020.

“We are very excited that many of the local restaurants that have participated in FeedCulver over the past 20 months are back on their feet and actually unable to handle all the additional meal preparation FeedCulver requires,” Cooper said. “Fortunately, the Grace Diner caterer has the ability to scale up and continue to provide the meals that many food-insecure families and individuals have come to count on. So, in order to keep the nutritional meals coming for those in need, we will be working hard to raise funds that keep Grace Diner’s efforts going strong.”

