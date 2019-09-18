You never know what you might pick up at Coastal Cleanup Day — a waterlogged wedding dress, Santeria offerings wrapped in velvet, or a briefcase stuffed with graham crackers — but you can almost certainly bet that doing so will help the environment.

Last year more 13,000 volunteers removed nearly 60,000 pounds of trash and debris from Los Angeles County beaches and watershed areas on Coastal Cleanup Day, according to sponsor Heal the Bay, and e-scooters became the latest addition to the nonprofit organization’s list of unusual finds.

Yes, mankind keeps coming up with creative ways to irresponsibly dispose of its wares, but Coastal Cleanup Day is one way to fight back. On Saturday (Sept. 21), celebrate 30 years of Coastal Cleanup Day and volunteer with Heal the Bay at one of more than 70 locations — many of them at local beaches and points along Ballona Creek.

Scoop up trash by the Ballona Creek Bike Path or mosey around Mother’s Beach looking for buried trash treasure. You can even dive for debris at the Santa Monica Pier, or help restore precious habitat at the LAX Dunes. The cleanup happens from 9 a.m. to noon, but be sure to register and sign a safety waiver ahead of time at healthebay.org/ccd. To reduce waste, volunteers are encouraged to bring their own buckets, gloves and refillable water bottles as well as sunscreen, but every site will have cleanup supplies.

— Christina Campodonico

Santa Monica

Santa Monica North Beach Playground, 810 Pacific Coast Hwy.

mmccarthy@healthebay.org

Santa Monica Pier/Tower 1550, 1600 Appian Way

beth@ecodivecenter.com (scuba)

asalter508@aol.com (sand) Santa Monica Beach at Tower 20, 103 Bay St.

tower_alexandra@smc.edu

Santa Monica Beach at Tower 27, 2600 Barnard Way

tford@santamonicabay.org

Venice

Venice Beach at Rose Avenue, 300 Ocean Front Walk

addisondavis21@k12.xrds.org

Venice Pier, 3100 Ocean

Front Walk

ghamilton@la.surfrider.org (north of pier)

lavallys@gmail.com

(south of pier)

Marina del Rey Mother’s Beach, 14031 Palawan Way

rogerlwaiters@yahoo.com

Playa del Rey Toes Beach at Tower 40, 6200 Pacific Ave.

kruzysmom@aol.com

Ballona Wetlands Restoration Site, 303 Culver Blvd.

patrick@ballonafriends.org

LAX Dunes Restoration Site

Across from Trask Triangle Park, 301 Waterview St.

mgrubbs@santamonicabay.org

Dockweiler State Beach at Point 77, 12000 Vista Del Mar

terumi.yoyoshima@gmail.com

Dockweiler State Beach at Tower 58, 12501 Vista Del Mar

mithsy@lawaterkeeper.org

Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Vista Del Mar

sespinosa@bh.lacounty.gov

Culver City

Ballona Creek Bike Path at 5000 Sepulveda Blvd.

ballonacreek.cleanup@culvercity.org

Ballona Creek Bike Path at 4990 Overland Ave.

catherine.vargas@culvercity.org

Ballona Creek Bike Path at 4339 Duquesne Ave.

ballonacreek.cleanup@culvercity.org

Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook Base, Jefferson Blvd. at Hetzler Rd.

ballonacreek.cleanup@culvercity.org

Ballona Creek Bike Path at Syd Kronenthal Park, 3451 McManus Ave.

ballonacreek.cleanup@culvercity.org