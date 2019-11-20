The eight-page inaugural edition of The Argonaut published on Nov. 25, 1971

Other events happening locally and around the country in November and December 1971 included:

• Marina del Rey founding father Burton W. Chace announces his retirement from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

• On Nov. 23, a hijacker calling himself D.B. Cooper parachutes from a commercial airliner over Washington State with $200,000 in ransom money (about $1.2 million in 2019 dollars). To this day he’s never been located or identified.

• Planning begins for what will become the Marvin Braude Bike Trail along the beach from Santa Monica to Torrance.

• The waterfront Pacific Harbor Apartments at 4500 Via Marina (now Marina Harbor Apartments and Anchorage) is renting one-bedroom apartments for $200 per month and two-bedroom apartments for $295 per month, about $1,270 and $1,874 in today’s money.

• The lower canal area between Marina del Rey harbor and the Marina Peninsula is the top clam-digging spot in Greater Los Angeles.

• The city of Los Angeles receives $320,000 in state bond money to purchase Del Rey Lagoon and turn it into a public park.

• Construction for the $12 million Washington Square project is reported to be on schedule and the Marina (90) Freeway is months ahead of its scheduled completion.

• 25 oil wells remain operational in the Marina Peninsula, down from 49 active wells 12 years earlier.

• Art, crafts and fashion boutique The Milk Store opens in the space that will later become The Cow’s End Café on Washington Boulevard.

• Buddy Ebsen (aka Jed Clampett of “The Beverly Hillbillies”), a passionate sailor, serves as grand marshal of the ninth annual Marina del Rey Christmas Boat Parade.

• “Led Zeppelin IV” arrives on record store shelves, introducing “Stairway to Heaven” to the world.

• John Lennon and Yoko Ono headline the John Sinclair Freedom Rally in support of the activist given a 10-year prison sentence for possession of two marijuana cigarettes.