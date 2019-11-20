The eight-page inaugural edition of The Argonaut published on Nov. 25, 1971

The Argonaut’s first issue had freeway construction above the fold
Photo by ARMAN OLIVARES

Other events happening locally and around the country in November and December 1971 included:

• Marina del Rey founding father Burton W. Chace announces his retirement from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

• On Nov. 23, a hijacker calling himself D.B. Cooper parachutes from a commercial airliner over Washington State with $200,000 in ransom money (about $1.2 million in 2019 dollars). To this day he’s never been located or identified.

• Planning begins for what will become the Marvin Braude Bike Trail along the beach from Santa Monica to Torrance.

• The waterfront Pacific Harbor Apartments at 4500 Via Marina (now Marina Harbor Apartments and Anchorage) is renting one-bedroom apartments for $200 per month and two-bedroom apartments for $295 per month, about $1,270 and $1,874 in today’s money.

• The lower canal area between Marina del Rey harbor and the Marina Peninsula is the top clam-digging spot in Greater Los Angeles.

• The city of Los Angeles receives $320,000 in state bond money to purchase Del Rey Lagoon and turn it into a public park.

• Construction for the $12 million Washington Square project is reported to be on schedule and the Marina (90) Freeway is months ahead of its scheduled completion.

• 25 oil wells remain operational in the Marina Peninsula, down from 49 active wells 12 years earlier.

• Art, crafts and fashion boutique The Milk Store opens in the space that will later become The Cow’s End Café on Washington Boulevard.

• Buddy Ebsen (aka Jed Clampett of “The Beverly Hillbillies”), a passionate sailor, serves as grand marshal of the ninth annual Marina del Rey Christmas Boat Parade.

• “Led Zeppelin IV” arrives on record store shelves, introducing “Stairway to Heaven” to the world.

• John Lennon and Yoko Ono headline the John Sinclair Freedom Rally in support of the activist given a 10-year prison sentence for possession of two marijuana cigarettes.

Share