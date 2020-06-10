Shake up mealtime with these SoCal spins on Asian-inspired dishes

By Anthony Torrise

Whether you choose to venture out and explore LA’s reawakening restaurant scene or curl up with some ramen at home, here are a few local spots with enticing flavors and Asian flair.

Mom & Bop

The menu for this Santa Monica spot is serving up an extensive “taste of Asia.” Try some Japanese sushi rolls, Korean kimchi fried rice or Chinese beef baked dumplings.The best part about it is that the price range won’t hurt your wallet! There are plenty to dishes to choose from under $12. Delivery is available through Uber Eats and Doordash.

1707 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica | (424) 272-9720 | momkimbop.com

Wabi On Rose

Nothing can keep Wabi down. The restaurant survived a devastating fire in 2018 and has endured through a worldwide pandemic. Their creative spins on sushi continue on at their new Rose Avenue location. Theie experimentations include the Tiger Roll, with spicy bluefin tuna, micro cilantro, pink salt and yuzu. Bottled cocktails, beer, sake, and wine are also available. Delivery is available through Uber Eats, Chow Now, Postmates, and Grubhub.

512 Rose Ave, Venice | (310) 494-2678 | wabionrose.com

Little Fatty

Little fatty’s Taiwanese soul food can only be defined as delectable. The meats are full of savory flavors while also giving slight notes of sweetness, like their Chinese BBQ pork. The menu has lots of small bites and full plates alike, so there’s room to really experience their menu. With beer, wine, and cocktails available to go, you’re in for a special meal, especially since their dining room just reopened on Wednesday! Take-out is still available for lunch orders and delivery is available through Uber Eats, Postmates or Grubhub.

3809 Grand View Blvd., Mar Vista | (310) 574-7610 | littlefattyla.com

RIZE

For those who love Thai food, this is a go-to. RIZE does modern takes on traditional recipes. The shiitake egg roll or the bau chashu pork belly brings classic Thai flavors right to the tip of the tongue alongside an exciting combination of sweet and savory notes. Reservations are not yet available on Open Table, but delivery is available via Chownow, Caviar, Postmates and Uber Eats.

2906 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica | (310) 581-7945 | rizesantamonica.com

The Most Valuable Playa

Going back to Taiwanese tastes, this quaint spot on Lincoln is cooking up something special. The burgers and sandwiches are unique and inviting, like the Gua Bao with braised pork belly, yuzu slaw, crushed garlic crisps and aioli. The menu boasts a selection of dishes that shine with Asian flair, namely the Hainan Chicken Rice with hainan rice, cucumber, crushed garlic, cilantro and ginger chili sauce. Delivery is available through Doordash, Chownow, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

8321 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester | (310) 910-0367 | themvpla.com