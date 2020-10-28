Food & Drinks

40 Years of Pasta & Family
Love for each other and Italian cuisine keeps the Somma family cooking By Jessica Koslow On Nov. 1, Vito Restaurant will celebrate its 40th anniversary — and like every other person and thing in the world this year, it’ll be a pandemic birthday. But Giovanna Somma,...
A New Beginning
Taking over Sunny Spot, Nueva arrives on Venice’s food scene By Anthony Torrise Since March, restaurants have had to adapt to a new normal in all kinds of ways. Some have even had to close down either temporarily or completely. Westsider Jared Meisler had plans to...
More Halloween Sweets, Treats & Bites…
Compiled by Anthony Torrise With county health officials recommending Angelenos forego traditional trick-or-treating rituals, this year’s Halloween is going to be anything but normal. But that doesn’t mean being festive has to stop. Restaurants are finding ways to...
Unstoppable Sushi
From the devastation of fire and a pandemic, Wabi makes a triumphant return to Venice By Jessica Koslow Success stories are hard to come by these days. But Wabi on Rose is one of them. “We’re thriving on Rose,” proclaims co-owner Tricia Smalls triumphantly via cell...
Connoisseurship and Community
How Alana’s created the perfect spot for get-togethers, coffee and nirvana in Mar Vista By Caden Sullivan and Anthony Torrise Opportunities have a way of presenting themselves out of nowhere. For Eric Stogsdill and Erin Ward, that’s exactly how it was when they opened...
A Tequila for Our Time
Imported by way of Playa Vista, the distinctive Mico Tequila has been decades in the making By Andy Vasoyan Monkey Thyme Ingredients 1.5 oz. Mico Tequila .5 oz. Gran Classico .25 oz. simple syrup .5 oz. lemon juice A spoon full of fig jam Instructions Add ice and all...
Sugar & Spice
Lavender and Truffles adds a touch of heat to its plant-based ice creams By Caden Sullivan A new pop-up in Venice called Lavender and Truffles gave a sneak peek of its plant-based ice creams with free tastings last Sunday. The ice cream boutique, which officially...
Dessert for Breakfast or Breakfast for Dessert?
The choice is yours with this fruity panna cotta By Amy Watsky Panna cotta is one of those desserts you end up making way too much of… only to remember you’re in quarantine and have to eat it all by yourself — unless of course, you come up with a clever way to make...
The Win~dow Has Opened its Doors on the Boardwalk
By Stepan Sarkisian Along the iconic Venice Boardwalk, burger stand the Win~dow at American Beauty is looking to recreate the magic a second time. Stylized as “The Win~Dow,” the classic American-style takeaway restaurant opened its first location on Rose Avenue in...
Modern California Steakhouse Bull & Butterfly Opens in Playa Vista
From the owners of Lemonade comes a meaty new, al fresco experience By Shanee Edwards After many hungry months of waiting, amidst the dust of the remodel of the mixed-use retail and residential mall called Runway in Playa Vista, Bull & Butterfly is finally open,...